Amazon Prime Video’s popular show Mirzapur Season 2’s makers will finally announce the release date of the show on Monday and fans can’t hold their excitement. Taking to Twitter, Prime Video has revealed that the crime drama date announcement will be tomorrow at 12 pm. The one-minute video is a mashup of Mirzapur and Paatal Lok. The tweet reads, “Chaliye, ulti ginti shuru kijiye… Link- https://youtu.be/D5ZU8uS6KEM @PrimeVideoIN #1DayToGo #Mirzapur2. (sic)” Also Read - Mirzapur 2: Amazon Prime Video Promises to Release Season 2, Shares Ode to Mirzapur Video

Mirzapur is a crime thriller which revolves around drugs, guns, crime and lawlessness. It depicts the government, rule of mafia, rivalry and crime that prevails in the Purvachal region of Uttar Pradesh. The first season had a stellar cast of Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Divyendu Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

With so much of expectations, Ali Fazal feels, “We were always the underdogs and there was always immense love from the audience. But now the show is considerably delayed because of the circumstances posed by the pandemic. Through the lockdown, fans have been after us. We can feel the eyes on us, and I hope the audience is a little generous. Such great content has come out in the last one year that I will be very proud of being part of Amazon’s legacy.”

“We had dubbed a few episodes before the lockdown so we picked up mid-way. It was great to be back because this has been an unusually long break. We shot for the show long back so it took us some time getting back into the groove,” he said in a statement. “Each actor usually comes individually but the one time we met was when our times clashed. The studios are on point about their hygiene so it allows one artist at a time. So we walked into a pre-sanitised studio. The instructions are given from the other side. Dubbing is a system that was already an isolated job”, he added.