Mirzapur 2 starring Ali Fazal is all set to engage viewers with its nail-biting narrative. Now, Ali Fazal has unveiled a new poster of the Amazon Prime show where Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi can be seen wielding guns behind their backs and looking at each other. As their characters are called on the show, Guddu and Golu are looking more broody and grittier than before. Guddu is seen supporting himself with a crutch as they stand against the silhouette of the town Mirzapur with a setting sun. Also Read - 'A Detailed Conversation Around Mental Health Must Ensue,' Stresses Shweta Tripathi

Earlier, Pankaj Tripathi has shared another poster showcasing the grim light of the city of bloodshed and lawlessness. The poster features an open jeep on the pavement with the number plate that reads ‘King of Mirzapur’ while the frame captures the view of a dead person, lying on the ground with a pistol covered in blood in his hand. In the background is the castle of ‘ Kaleen Bhaiya’, who is the master of the city. Tripathi wrote, “Yahaan sab ka uddeshya ek hi hai. #Mirzapur2 (Here everyone has the same objective. # Mirzapur 2)”



The much-awaited series will feature Pankaj Tripathi as Akandha Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma as Munna Tripathi, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Shweta Tripathi as Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu Gupta, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi. The new season has some new faces such as Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial and Anjum Sharma.

Mirzapur is a crime thriller that revolves around drugs, guns, crime and lawlessness. It depicts the government, rule of mafia, rivalry, and crime that prevails in the Purvachal region of Uttar Pradesh.