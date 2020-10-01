Mirzapur is coming back with its second season on October 3 and it’s going be more intriguing and gripping. The makers have now teased the fans with a new teaser where Kaleen Bhaiya (played by Pankaj Tripathi) passes on the throne to his son Munna (played by Devyendu Sharma) and the rules of the game have changed. In the teaser, Kaleen Bhaiya gives a loud and clear message that his son Munna has overtaken the throne and added another rule – the rules could change anytime. Also Read - Mirzapur 2 New Poster Out: Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Are Geared Up With Guns To Take Revenge From Kaleen Bhaiya

Pankaj Tripathi in the teaser says, "Tumhare Maalik The, Aaj Bhi Hai, Gaddi, Munna, Niyam same honge, Ek Aur Niyam Add Kar Rahe Hai, Gaddi mein Baithne Wala, Kabhi Bhi Niyam Badal Sakta Hai."

Actor Ali Fazal, who plays the role of Guddu, shared the teaser and revealed that the trailer of the web show will be released on October 6.

Watch the trailer here:

View this post on Instagram TRAILER OUT – OCTOBER 6th. #mirzapur2 A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9) on Oct 1, 2020 at 3:09am PDT



The teaser also showcases Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna standing at the field and Munna picks up guns in both of his hands in the name of violence. His character is in contrast to his father –calm and cunning.

On Wednesday, Ali Fazal shared a new poster of the show where Guddu and Golu can be wielding guns behind their back and looking at each other for revenge. Ali Fazal is also seen holding a crutch to support himself.

The much-awaited series will feature Pankaj Tripathi as Akandha Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma as Munna Tripathi, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Shweta Tripathi as Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu Gupta, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi. The new season has some new faces such as Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial, and Anjum Sharma.

The crime thriller series, Mirzapur revolves around drugs, guns, crime, and lawlessness. It depicts the government, rule of the mafia, rivalry, and crime that prevails in the Purvachal region of Uttar Pradesh.