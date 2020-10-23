Mirzapur 2 Review: Good always triumphs the evil, and there’s always a morning ahead of a dark night. The makers of Mirzapur preach the same in the show’s anticipated season 2. The hyper-realism of the show doesn’t go away neither does its wariness. However, entertainment and quirky dynamics between its characters take a backseat this time. Also Read - Mirzapur 2 Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

(Spoiler Alert) Also Read - When And Where to Watch Mirzapur 2? Check Date, Time, Cast, Things You Need to Know Before Watching Second Season

Mirzapur 2 begins exactly where season 1 ended. An injured Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), along with Golu (Shweta Tripathi), is set on a journey of revenge. Munna Tripathi (Divyendu Sharma) had killed his pregnant wife (Shreya Pilgaonkar) and shot his brother’s head open at a wedding where even the innocent groom was murdered. Guddu, as expected, shall consider himself half-dead now, and focus on building a new path that takes him directly inside the ‘Tripathi Kothi’ and to ‘Mirzapur ki gaddi’ that Kaleen Bhaiyaa (Pankaj Tripathi) plans to hand over to his son soon. Also Read - Ludo Trailer Out: Anurag Kashyap Directorial is Impressive, Quirky Dialogues And Lots of Confusion Makes It a Worth Watch

While one expects Guddu’s plans to be well-fetched and his demeanour more challenging and unpredictable, he appears a little bit defeated and in a state of mourning most of the time. The quirk with which Guddu Bhaiyaa established himself as the ‘lion of Mirzapur’ seems missing in season 2. As the episodes progress, one thinks of Golu taking Babloo’s place in Guddu’s life by assisting him with her sharp mind but that doesn’t happen. Even in those scenes when it appears that the two are mean to operate as a team, they look like far ends of a strand trying too hard to build a partnership.

The makers, however, show a thoughtful contrast in establishing the transition and rise of the female characters. From the moment Golu learns to pull the trigger to the scene when Veena Tripathi decides to ‘survive’ – it seems that the women in Mirzapur 2 are finally not ready to give up. Phrases like ‘mardon ke beech auratein nahi bolti’ or ‘aurat se goli nahi khayege‘ are used more in season 2. Perhaps to emphasise better on the lopsided power structures that are run by patriarchy first and then by the set of rules the one sitting on the ‘gaddi’ has created.

More actors join season 2 but no one makes up for Babloo Pandit’s (Vikrant Massey) absence in the story. Isha Talwar, Vijay Verma, Lilliput, Priyanshu Painyuli, Meghna Malik, and Anjum Sharma lead their own parallel stories but it all appears frivolous and irrelevant as the season progresses towards its end. Isha, though, manages to pull off her part well, by establishing a strong character which is capable of making her own choices and leading her own path in a world driven by gun-holding, gory-seeking, power-thirsty men. And then there’s the character arch of Veena Tripathi which is almost celebratory. She, with her lost existence in the Tripathi household, appears more fearless and smarter than the smartness of all men combined in her family. Priyanshu’s Robin also leaves a lasting impression and one is always thinking about a certain mystery that he promises to bring into the story. Only there’s no mystery and you are left wanting to see more of him.

Mirzapur is neither a candy-floss drama nor a tale of all things sugary. It is for the kind of audience who made Gangs of Wasseypur a cult film. The show is gruesome in its scenes, language, emotions, and even in its silence. Can any reason be enough to justify violence ever? Is there anyone on the right side of the violence? What happens after revenge? In one scene, Munna wonders what if he was born in a middle-class family. That’s the most human he gets in the show. But, can one fully embrace his human side after living a barbaric life for so long? Mirzapur attempts to put the right questions. The quest is to find the right answers. Don’t worry, Akhandanan Tripathi shall see to it. See you next season!