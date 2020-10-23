The second season of Mirzapur featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Amit Sial, Isha Talwar, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anjum Sharma, Vijay Varma is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The makers released season 2 a few hours before the mentioned time. It was a much-awaited show as Mirzapur season 1 rocked all over the world. It is sad to write that netizens didn’t like season 2 of the series. After checking out the tweets and reviews, 50% of the users say it’s worth watching and call it a ‘masterpiece’. The other 50% said that it failed to learn from the mistakes of season one as they liked S1 more. Also Read - Mirzapur 2 Review: Less Bhaukaal Than Season 1, Major Missing Vikrant Massey

After downloading #Mirzapur2 when i start and watch the video it is mirzapur s1 Me to site :

Just finished watching #mirzapur2review

One word review:Winner.

3.5*/5.

Acting wise:

Robin,Chote,bade and Munna are outstanding.

Guy just watch it.

Watched only 2 eps yet and I am stunned , shocked , crying laughing emotions are fluctuating ..matlab Kya bokaaal bayai hai season 2

Big Disappointment. Zabardasti ka dialogues, gali, koi content nahi. Show is dependent on abusive words/Sex/Hatered to attract audience.

OTT platform needs filteration and shows with strong content like 1992: The Scam should be promoted

If i just said Mind Blowing, it will be injustice with @YehHaiMirzapur season 2 . Its Mind Blasting .

If i just said Mind Blowing, it will be injustice with @YehHaiMirzapur season 2 . Its Mind Blasting .

10 on 10 for me…

The Karan Anshuman and Gurmeet Singh directorial is produced and created by Excel Media and Entertainment.