Home

Entertainment

Mirzapur 3 Release Update: All You Need to Know About Pankaj Tripathi-Starrer Revenge Drama

Mirzapur 3 Release Update: All You Need to Know About Pankaj Tripathi-Starrer Revenge Drama

Amazon Prime Video gives a glimpse of Mirzapur 3 starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma along with Shweta Tripathi. Check here.

Amazon Prime Video just released a massive lineup of movies and series as a part of its Indian Slate and we are excited to share the most-awaited season of the crime drama series Mirzapur. The show’s cast Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma along with Shweta Tripathi gathered for a special event on March 19. With fans eagerly awaiting the next instalment of the gripping saga set in the town of Mirzapur, the cast took the stage to make a long-awaited announcement.

Actors Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal, along with Shweta Tripathi, “kidnapped” the host Manoj Bajpayee during the event, coercing him to reveal the release date of Mirzapur 3. Ali Fazal also delivered his iconic dialogue, “Shuru majboori main kiye the par ab maza aa raha hai,” adding to the excitement surrounding the revelation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)



Joining the cast on stage, Pankaj Tripathi further heightened the anticipation as they teased fans with hints about the upcoming season. Ali Fazal promised that Mirzapur 3 would maintain the same gripping “flavour” as previous seasons, promising the introduction of new characters while bidding farewell to some old favorites. He assured fans that the third season would be packed with even more drama and excitement, promising a generous serving of “masala.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)



Set against the backdrop of Mirzapur, the series revolves around the formidable Akhandanand Tripathi, known as Kaleen Bhaiya, and his power-hungry son Munna. Their world collides with that of Ramakant Pandit, an upright lawyer, and his sons Guddu and Bablu, leading to a tumultuous chain of events that test loyalties and ignite rivalries.

Shot across various locations in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow and Jaunpur, Mirzapur 3 promises to deliver another riveting chapter in the saga of power, betrayal, and retribution. With the cast and crew’s commitment to maintaining the high standards set by the previous seasons, fans can expect nothing short of an electrifying viewing experience when Mirzapur 3 finally hits screens very soon.

Watch this space for more updates on Mirzapur 3.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.