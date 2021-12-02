Mirzapur actor dies: Actor Brahma Mishra was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on Thursday. As reported by Mid-Day, the police found his semi-decomposed body at his flat in Versova today and it is believed that the actor had died a few days back. Brahma was most popular for his performance in the popular web series Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video. The body has reportedly been sent for an autopsy at the Cooper hospital.Also Read - Pankaj Tripathi Says he 'Uses' Whatever He Endorses: 'Am an Actor Not a Salesman

The reason behind the actor's death, when did he take his last breath, and more details in the case are yet to be revealed by the police. Reacting to the news of his death, his co-star Divyendu Sharma, who played the role of Munna Tripathi in Mirzapur, took to Instagram to express grief. Remembering the 'Lalit' from the show, he wrote, "RIP Brahma Mishra Our Lalit is no more 💔 Let's pray for him everyone 🙏🏼 (sic)"

May his soul rest in peace!