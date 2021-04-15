Mumbai: Actor Rasika Dugal aka Beena Tripathi of Mirzapur and Mirzapur 2 took to social media to share a new behind-the-scenes still from the show on a Thursday morning. The actor shared a still from the Amazon Prime Video series in which her character – Beena Tripathi – is dressed in a bright blue and golden Banarasi saree with sindoor in middle-parted hair, kohl in eyes, and lots of gold jewellery. Also Read - Rows Of Burning Pyres In Lucknow Showcase Corona Tragedy

Rasika shared the still to ignite some hope in the hearts of her fans amid the coronavirus scare and an announcement of Janta Curfew in the state of Maharashtra. The caption on her post read, "To everyone feeling lockdown blues – Hum bhi survive karenge, tum bhi survive karoge. #Mirzapur #BeenaTripathi #ThrowbackThursday #TBT #Lockdown2021" (sic) Her on-screen bahu aka Isha Talwar left a hilarious comment on the post and wrote, "Aap meri bhi baat kar rahi hai na,Sasuma?:)" Check out the post here:

The fans went gaga over her look from Mirzapur and started commenting on the post as soon as Rasika shared the still. Most fans were reminded of her fearless bahu avatar, and many others were just seemed impressed by recalling the rage in her eyes and the will to ‘survive’.

Fans have been in love with Rasika’s performance in the role of Beena in the Mirzapur series. The actor plays the role of a woman who’s married to a top-notch gangster and deals with sexual abuse, and power tussle in her own family. She emerges victorious when she kills her father-in-law and pits her husband against his own son to secure the ruling seat of Mirzapur for her newborn child.

Meanwhile, after two seasons of the show, Mirzapur has landed itself in many controversies with a section of people calling it vulgar, and criticising it for hurting those who live in the city.