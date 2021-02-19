Mirzapur directors and writers Karan Anshuman, Gurmeet Singh, Puneet Krishna and Vineet Krishna were granted relief by the Allahabad High Court. On Friday, the court stayed the arrest of directors of the two seasons of the web series Mirzapur, streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The decision comes after the FIR accusing the makers of the indecent portrayal of the district Mirzapur, showing the entire state of Uttar Pradesh in a bad light and outraging religious belief. According to Bar and Bench report, a Bench of Justices Pritinker Diwaker and Deepak Verma issued notice to the State of Uttar Pradesh and granted protection from arrest to these people who were responsible for the writing and directing the two seasons of the web series. Also Read - 'Mirzapur 3 Won't be Released', Warns Advocate Who Filed Plea Against Amazon Prime Video Show in Supreme Court

Karan Anshuman, Gurmeet Singh, Puneet Krishna and Vineet Krishna approached the High Court seeking to quash the FIR registered against them for offences under Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). They also sought a stay on the investigation and proceedings arising out of said FIR. The FIR was lodged on January 17 in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh based on a complaint by Arvind Chaturvedi who alleged that the contents in the web series depict the city of Mirzapur as anti-social and infested with crime. He alleged that the show promotes illicit relationships besides portraying a polluted picture of the legal and judicial system.

Earlier, Mirzapur producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani were granted relief by the Allahabad High Court.