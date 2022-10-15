Mirzapur Fame Jitu Shastri Dies: Jitu aka Jitendra Shastri who played Usmaan in Ali Fazal-Pankaj Tripathi starrer Mirzapur has passed away. His colleague and actor Sanjay Mishra confirmed the same on his social media handle as he mourned Jitu’s demise. Sanjay captioned his post as, “Jitu brother, had you been around, you would have told me that sometimes a person goes out of network, while his name stays in the cell phone. You are out of the world but will always remain in network of my mind and heart. Om Shanti @jitu.shastri.7.” Jitu had also acted in films like Black Friday, India’s Most Wanted, Rajma Chawal and Ashoka.

CHECK OUT SANJAY MISHRA’S INSTAGRAM POST ON JITU SHASTRI’S DEMISE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Mishra (@imsanjaimishra)

Rajesh Tailang, who also stars in Mirzapur tweeted, “Can’t believe Jitu Bhai is no more, what an amazing actor, what a wonderful human being, amazing sense of humour, got the opportunity to spend time working with him. It was my good fortune. #JitendraShastri Jitu Bhai Regards.”

CHECK OUT RAJESH TAILANG’S TWEET ON JITU SHASTRI’S DEATH:

Jitu had also featured in movies like Lajja, Daur and Charas.

For more updates on Jitu Shastri death, check out this space at India.com.