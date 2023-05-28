Home

Mirzapur Fame Shaji Choudhary on Getting His Due Late in Bollywood, Working With SRK And More| EXCLUSIVE

Maqbool aka Shaji Choudhary from Mirzapur gets candid with India. com. The actor opens up on getting his due late in career, his equation with Pankaj Tripathi and experience of working again with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan.

Shaji Choudhary popularly known by his one of the best characters ‘Maqbool Khan’ from Series ‘Mirzapur’ recently had an exclusive interaction for his upcoming film The Creator-Sarjanhar . Way before gaining a significant popularity in the web domain, this talented actor has worked as a supporting cast in various Bollywood films, web series and televison shows

Shaji Choudhary made his first Bollywood appearance in Main Hoon Na and played a small role alongside Shah Ruk Khan. In 2008, Shaji got to work with actor, Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and play the character of Akbar’s general Adham Khan in Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical drama Jodhaa Akbar. Later, the actor played Tapasvi Maharaj’s bodyguard in the movie PK. in In between he did TV shows like ‘Phulwa’, ‘Doli Arman Ki’, ‘Shani Dev’, ‘Vikram Betal’ along with films ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ and ‘Kabil’. Last, Shaji Choudhary was seen in YRF’s Blockbuster Pathaan. The film stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Shaji Choudhary on Getting His Due Late in Bollywood

In 2018, Shaji Choudhary made a tremendous on-screen appearance as Maqbool Khan in Mirzapur. The Jodha Akbar actor became a household name after playing the role of Kaleen Bhaiya’s (Pankaj Tripathi) trusted henchman. Shaji gained popularity after his bang on performance and was recognised and appreciated for his character. Like, many Bollywood actors, Shaji felt that he got his due quite late in Bollywood. Shaji has been in the industry for a long time but after a certain project like Mirzapur, the actor finally received the mainstream recognition in Hindi film Industry. Well in a one-on-one interaction with India.com, the actor said ‘Yes That’s true, I should have received the recognition a bit earlier in my life. I have worked in huge films like Jodha Akbar and played the character of Adham Khan alongside actors Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. But this happens with every actor, there is always one such work that truly makes them recognized and the credits goes to the audience. For an actor, the biggest feat is when people remember him with his character’s name, like Amrish Puri sir as Mogambo. Now, everyone calls me Maqbool and not by my real name and I feel blessed to witness something like this”

Shaji Choudhary worked very closely with actor Pankaj Tripathi in series, Mirzapur. The actor who played the left wingman of Kaleen Bhaiya aka Pankaj Tripathi commented on his equation and experience of working with him. Shaji called him the acting guru and said ‘After being a huge actor, Pankaj Tripathi is still a very humble and grounded human being. I have done two seasons with him and we used to spend 12-15 hours together on set. Our vanity was connected, and we used to eat, rehearse and chill together. A very versatile actor and had an amazing experience with him…”

Shaji Choudhary on Working With Shah Rukh Khan

Shaji Choudhary has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in two of his Blockbuster movies, Main Hoo Naa and recently in Pathaan. Well talking about his experience of working with King Khan, the actor said ‘Pathan was my second film with Shah Rukh Khan. Earlier I have worked with him in Main hoon Na and my experience was amazing. He is very cool, humble and a respectful human being. Whenever he comes on set, he greets his co-stars with warm and love and after pack-up he does the same. Also, very hardworking and a passionate actor, I learnt a lot from him. He always gives his best and one can learn a lot from him…”

About ‘The Creator-Sarjanhar’

The Creator- Sarjanhar is directed by Praveen Hingonia and produced by Rajesh Karate. The film includes powerful performers like CID’s Daya aka Dayanand Shetty, Shaji Choudhary, Bhuvnesh Mam, Rohit Chaudhari, Jashn Kohli, Raza Murad, Himani Sahani, Eliza Sehgal, Bushra Sheikh, Anant Mahadevan, Sanjay Swaraj, Pramod Mahoto in important roles. Based on the powerful concept of ‘one world, one religion’, the film is based on the idea of a world without borders and bringing people together. The idea of following different religions creates unimaginable problems and destroys unity and love among all.

