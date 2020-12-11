With a stellar ensemble cast featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Isha Talwar in the lead roles, Mirzapur Season 2 continues to receive massive adulation and viewership from across the world as the show is now available in regional languages Tamil and Telugu in India and therefore it ensures a lofty reach for the engaging series. Also Read - Mirzapur 2 Actor Priyanshu Painyuli and Vandana Joshi’s Grand Wedding Entry in ATV Bike- Watch Videos

Amazon Original Mirzapur Season 2 was released on October 23rd, 2020. Mirzapur 2 also features Amit Sial, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang.

Starting, December 11, Amazon Prime Video brings the regional dubs of the second installment of the raw, gritty and intense crime drama, that slew the internet on the day of the release and became the most-watched show on the service in India within just 7 days of the release.

With fans across the world already anticipating Season 3, those who haven’t watched the show yet, now have an opportunity to watch their favorite characters from Mirzapur in Tamil and Telugu. Prime members in India and in more than 200 countries and territories can watch highly successful Indian Crime Thriller Mirzapur Season 2 in Tamil and Telugu starting December 11 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the trailer of the show here:

Mirzapur 2 has taken us to a land beyond Mirzapur, a place that has its own set of violent and powerful families running various illegal businesses. The women of Mirzapur have become bolder and more complex in this season. The canvas gets bigger this season, but the rules remain the same – without spilling blood you won’t survive here. The wait for season 3 has started as everyone wants to know that who will win in the end?