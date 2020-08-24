Actors Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal starrer Mirzapur 2 will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video From October 23, 2020. Yes, the wait is finally over! Fans have been asking for a long time when will Mirzapur season 2 will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video and now we finally have a date. In the video, we see a floor full of bullets with glimpses from the climax of season 1 where Guddu Pandit’s brother (played by Vikrant Massey) dies along with his fiancé. Also Read - Mirzapur 2: Makers to Unveil The Date of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal Starrer Crime Thriller at THIS Time

In the video, Ali Fazal as Guddu voiceover’s the video and says, “There are two kinds of people – Zinda, Murda Aur Ghayal. Humse sab cheen liye aur hume zinda chodh diye. Gun Chahiye. (Alive, Almost Dead And Injured. They Took away everything from me and left me alive. I need a gun.” Also Read - Mirzapur 2: Amazon Prime Video Promises to Release Season 2, Shares Ode to Mirzapur Video

Watch the teaser here:

The much-awaited series will feature Pankaj Tripathi as Akandha Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma as Munna Tripathi, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Shweta Tripathi as Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu Gupta, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi.

Mirzapur is a crime thriller that revolves around drugs, guns, crime and lawlessness. It depicts the government, rule of mafia, rivalry, and crime that prevails in the Purvachal region of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, Ali Fazal spoke about the series and told PTI, “We had dubbed a few episodes before the lockdown, so we picked up from where we left off. It was great to be back because this has been an unusually long break. We shot for the show long back, so it took us some time to get back into the groove. Each actor usually comes individually, but the one time we met was when our times clashed. The studios are on point about their hygiene, so it allows one artiste at a time. So we walked into a pre-sanitized studio. The instructions are given from the other side. Dubbing is a system that was already an isolated job.”

“Through the lockdown, fans have been after us. We can feel the eyes on us, and I hope the audience is a little generous. Such great content has come out in the last one year that I will be very proud of being part of Amazon’s legacy”, he added.

The series is bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Excited about the release of Mirzapur 2?