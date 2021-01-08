Mirzapur season 3 starring Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal will be released in the year 2022. As season 2 was dropped last year, fans are already speculating what will happen next. As per the latest theories, Munna (played by Divyendu Sharma) is the brother of Kaleen Bhaiya (played by Pankaj Tripathi) and not his son. We all know the fact that Kaleen bhaiya is probably impotent and hence cannot bear a child. Hence, there is a possibility that Bauji (played by Kulbhushan Kharbanda) forced Kaleen Bhaiya’s first wife into a sexual relationship with him, which makes Munna and Kaleen Bhaiya brothers. Also Read - US Man Dances to 'O Betaji, O Babuji' With His Son, Adorable Video Will Drive Away Your Tuesday Blues | Watch

Another theory suggests that Sharad Shukla will kill Guddu (Ali Fazal) to become the new king of Mirzapur under the guidance of injured Kaleen Bhaiya. The fans also suggest that Munna is not dead. Also Read - From Scam 1992 To Sacred Games, Here is The List of Web Series Sequels We All Have Been Waiting For!

One more theory that is doing rounds is that if Robin (played by Priyanshu Painyuli) is the real heir of the Mirzapur throne. But the question arises that is he the son of Bauji or son of Kaleen Bhaiya. Also Read - Pankaj Tripathi Speaks on Using Abusive Language in Shows Like Mirzapur, Says 'Onus is on Creators And Actors'

Talking about Beena’s child, many fans believe that Beena and Munna had an illicit sexual relationship and the child is of Munna.

For the uninitiated, Ali Fazal in an interview with Bollywood Life confirmed season 3 and said, “Noting as been spoken about Mirzapur season 3 as of now, but I haven’t heard the script yet. The plan is in place of course, but if you’re realistic enough, I don’t think it’ll come next year, it’ll release in 2022 for sure.”

Talking about season 2, it ended on quite a shocker with Guddu Pandit finally taking revenge and killed Munna. Kaleen Bhaiya was also left badly injured and was saved by Sharad Shukla. However, Beena and Guddu Pandit don’t know that he is alive which puts his life in danger.

Guddu took the place on the throne of Mirzapur in the Tripathi mansion. However, he has promised Beena (Rasika Dugal) that he will pass on the throne to her child once he comes to the age. In exchange of which Beena helped Guddu in taking down Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna.

