Mirzapur The Movie advance booking collection: 26,000+ tickets sold in a day, Rs 20 crore opening expected

Mirzapur The Movie advance booking collection have raised expectations around the film’s opening-day collection. Based on the current pace, the film could potentially open in the range of Rs 20 crore or more.

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Mirzapur The Movie (PC-YouTube)

Mirzapur: The Movie is showing strong interest among fans even before its theatrical release. The much-anticipated film has opened advance bookings and received a strong response in the first 24 hours. With the film arriving in cinemas on September 4, the early numbers suggest that it could get a strong start at the box office. The Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios film opened advance bookings on Monday, August 31. According to Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie sold 26,398 tickets for its opening day within a day of bookings going live.

The film has collected an advance gross of Rs 83.67 lakh so far. When block seats are included, the figure rises to around Rs 1.9 crore. The film is expected to cross the 1 lakh-ticket mark by Thursday night, just a day before its release.

Mirzapur: The Movie Eyes Rs 20 Crore-Plus Opening

The early booking numbers have raised expectations around the film’s opening-day collection. Based on the current pace, Mirzapur: The Movie could potentially open in the range of Rs 20 crore or more.

If the film manages to cross the ₹20 crore mark on its first day, it would give the theatrical adaptation a strong start. The film could even have a chance of reaching the Rs 25 crore mark, depending on how advance bookings and walk-in audiences perform closer to release.

The strong response is significant as Mirzapur: The Movie marks the first major theatrical outing for the popular franchise, which has built a massive fan base through its OTT run.

Mirzapur: The Movie To Release On September 4

Mirzapur: The Movie brings back several familiar faces from the franchise, while also expanding the story for the big screen. It is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have produced the film under the Excel Entertainment banner, while Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani are the co-producers.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is set to release in cinemas on September 4, 2026.

With advance bookings already showing strong momentum, all eyes are now on the film’s final pre-release sales and opening-day numbers.