Mirzapur The Movie: CBFC cuts 35 seconds of intimate scene? Runtime set at 3 hours 17 minutes

Mirzapur The Movie gets CBFC clearance with no cuts, runtime revealed ahead of September 4 release. Check the details below.

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Mirzapur The Movie (PC - Twitter)

Mirzapur: The Movie has cleared the censor process ahead of its theatrical release on September 4. The Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios film has received an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), with the makers reportedly making only a few minor edits. The film has also been given a runtime of 3 hours and 17 minutes. With the release just three days away, the censor clearance marks another important step before the popular OTT franchise makes its big-screen debut.

The film’s teaser and trailer have already created a buzz among fans, who are now waiting to see the familiar world of Mirzapur unfold in theatres. According to a source close to the film, Mirzapur: The Movie has been certified by the CBFC with ‘hardly any modifications’.

The source stated, “This means audiences will get to experience the much-awaited theatrical adaptation exactly the way the makers intended it to be seen, retaining its raw, unfiltered essence on the big screen.”

While there were earlier reports that around 35 seconds had been trimmed from the film, the source clarified that there are no cuts in the movie. Only a few edits were made during the certification process.

The move from OTT to theatres may bring a bigger scale to the franchise, but the film will continue to stay rooted in the world that audiences already know. Pankaj Tripathi, who returns as Kaleen Bhaiya, had earlier spoken about how watching Mirzapur in theatres would offer a different experience.

Talking about what is new in the film, Pankaj Tripathi said, “Whenever a performance or art form is experienced communally, the impact changes entirely. Enjoying it in a group creates a unique, shared experience. So, while Mirzapur used to be a “leave me alone” kind of watch, it’s now in “party mode.” The world is the same, the characters are the same, but the story is new, and the experience is much grander,” he said.

Mirzapur: The Movie will bring back Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyendu in their respective roles from the franchise. Ravi Kishan will also be seen in a new role in the film.

The movie is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment. It is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have produced the film under Excel Entertainment, while Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani are the co-producers.

Mirzapur: The Movie will hit cinemas on September 4, 2026, marking the franchise’s first major theatrical outing.