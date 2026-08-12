Mirzapur The Movie: Divyenndu calls Munna Bhaiya ‘immortal’ as he returns to the franchise, 'Nothing can happen...'

Mirzapur is finally making the jump from streaming to the big screen and one familiar face is creating the biggest buzz. Divyenndu is returning as Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur: The Movie despite the character appearing to meet his end in Season 2. The actor addressed his unexpected comeback at the film’s trailer launch and answered the question with the same confidence that made Munna so memorable. Calling himself a “Hindi film hero” and “immortal,” he joked that nothing could happen to his character. His remark has added another layer of mystery around the much-awaited theatrical chapter.
Talking about his character’s comeback Divyenndu said in Munna Bhaiya’s familiar style, “To begin with, it was a mistake, and everyone agrees. I am a Hindi film hero; I am immortal; nothing can happen to me.”
The comment was clearly made in jest but it also captures why Munna Bhaiya remains such a popular part of the franchise. His return is among the major surprises surrounding the movie and has given fans plenty to discuss before its theatrical release.
Munna’s return is surprising because his story appeared to end in the second season. During the finale he faced Guddu Pandit and Golu Gupta in a violent confrontation. Golu shot Munna several times and the character was presumed dead. Guddu and Golu later took away his body.
With that ending in mind his appearance in Mirzapur: The Movie raises questions about how the makers have brought him back. The film appears ready to play with the expectations created by the original series while taking the story into a larger cinematic setting.
Producer Farhan Akhtar credited the show’s loyal audience for making the theatrical film possible. He said, “The viewers of this show, it is because of their love that this has happened. They have supported the show from the time it was first released. Amazon took it across the world. People do ask about different films and sequels, but wherever I go, they always ask me when Mirzapur is coming.”
He also recalled writer Puneet Krishna’s early association with the project and praised Krishna and director Gurmmeet Singh for shaping the franchise.
The film continues the world of Mirzapur with Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and Munna Bhaiya at the centre of the excitement. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu return while Rasika Dugal also reprises her role. Jitendra Kumar takes over the role of Bablu Pandit originally played by Vikrant Massey.
Harshita Gaur, Sheeba Chaddha, Abhishek Banerjee and Rajesh Tailang are also part of the returning cast. New additions include Sonal Chauhan, Ravi Kishan, Sushant Singh and Mohit Malik. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 4, 2026.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.