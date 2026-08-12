Mirzapur The Movie: Divyenndu calls Munna Bhaiya ‘immortal’ as he returns to the franchise, ‘Nothing can happen…’

Divyenndu is all set to bring back the much-loved Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur The Movie. As the character returns to the big screen, the actor has opened up about stepping into the role again and what makes Munna feel larger than life for fans.

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Divyenndu reflects on Munna Bhaiya's comeback (PC: Twitter)

Mirzapur is finally making the jump from streaming to the big screen and one familiar face is creating the biggest buzz. Divyenndu is returning as Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur: The Movie despite the character appearing to meet his end in Season 2. The actor addressed his unexpected comeback at the film’s trailer launch and answered the question with the same confidence that made Munna so memorable. Calling himself a “Hindi film hero” and “immortal,” he joked that nothing could happen to his character. His remark has added another layer of mystery around the much-awaited theatrical chapter.

Divyenndu explains Munna Bhaiya’s return

Talking about his character’s comeback Divyenndu said in Munna Bhaiya’s familiar style, “To begin with, it was a mistake, and everyone agrees. I am a Hindi film hero; I am immortal; nothing can happen to me.”

The comment was clearly made in jest but it also captures why Munna Bhaiya remains such a popular part of the franchise. His return is among the major surprises surrounding the movie and has given fans plenty to discuss before its theatrical release.

Why Munna Bhaiya was believed to be dead?

Munna’s return is surprising because his story appeared to end in the second season. During the finale he faced Guddu Pandit and Golu Gupta in a violent confrontation. Golu shot Munna several times and the character was presumed dead. Guddu and Golu later took away his body.

With that ending in mind his appearance in Mirzapur: The Movie raises questions about how the makers have brought him back. The film appears ready to play with the expectations created by the original series while taking the story into a larger cinematic setting.

Farhan Akhtar talks about the big-screen journey

Producer Farhan Akhtar credited the show’s loyal audience for making the theatrical film possible. He said, “The viewers of this show, it is because of their love that this has happened. They have supported the show from the time it was first released. Amazon took it across the world. People do ask about different films and sequels, but wherever I go, they always ask me when Mirzapur is coming.”

He also recalled writer Puneet Krishna’s early association with the project and praised Krishna and director Gurmmeet Singh for shaping the franchise.

What to expect from Mirzapur: The Movie

The film continues the world of Mirzapur with Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and Munna Bhaiya at the centre of the excitement. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu return while Rasika Dugal also reprises her role. Jitendra Kumar takes over the role of Bablu Pandit originally played by Vikrant Massey.

Harshita Gaur, Sheeba Chaddha, Abhishek Banerjee and Rajesh Tailang are also part of the returning cast. New additions include Sonal Chauhan, Ravi Kishan, Sushant Singh and Mohit Malik. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 4, 2026.