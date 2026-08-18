Mirzapur The Movie: Shreya Ghoshal and Romy give ‘Vaaroon’ a fresh spin with ‘Vaaroon Forever’ in Divyenndu, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal starrer

The latest song from Mirzapur The Movie revisits one of the franchise’s memorable musical themes. The new version adds a contemporary touch while retaining the connection that fans have built with the original track.

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‘Vaaroon’ gets a fresh rendition from Shreya Ghoshal and Romy (PC: Twitter)

The world of Mirzapur is returning with a familiar melody and a new musical touch. The much-loved track Vaaroon has been reimagined as Vaaroon Forever for Mirzapur The Movie. Shreya Ghoshal and Romy have lent their voices to the new version while composer Anand Bhaskar and lyricist Ginny Diwan have retained the emotional character of the original. The song evokes nostalgia for the franchise while giving it a refreshed sound. Picturised on Ali Fazal’s Guddu Pandit along with Shriya Pilgaonkar, Jitendra Kumar and Shweta Tripathi, the track adds another layer of anticipation around the film.

‘Vaaroon Forever’ brings back a fan favourite

Originally released in 2020, Vaaroon became closely associated with the Mirzapur universe. Its soulful sound and emotional lyrics helped it connect with viewers beyond the show itself. The new version does not attempt to completely change that identity. Instead Shreya Ghoshal and Romy bring a different vocal energy to the song while keeping its familiar emotional quality intact.

The arrangement also gives the track a renewed feel. The Sufi-inspired character of ‘Vaaroon’ remains noticeable while the new treatment makes it fit naturally into the larger world of Mirzapur The Movie. Anand Bhaskar returns as composer with Ginny Diwan handling the lyrics.

A new chapter for the Mirzapur franchise

Vaaroon Forever also holds significance as the first album release under Excel Music. The song arrives at an important point for the franchise as Mirzapur prepares to move from streaming to the big screen. The movie continues the story that began with Mirzapur Season 1 in 2018.

However the upcoming project has been created as a theatrical film rather than simply being an extension of the series. The musical connection with the earlier seasons gives longtime viewers something familiar while the new treatment helps establish a fresh identity for the film.

See Vaaroon Forever from Mirzapur: The Movie here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @excelmusicrecords

Who stars in Mirzapur The Movie?

The film features Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu. Jitendra Kumar, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Ravi Kishan, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi and several other actors are also part of the ensemble.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna the film is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment. The is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 4 2026. With the trailer already building excitement and ‘Vaaroon Forever’ bringing back a beloved musical memory the franchise is now preparing for its biggest transition yet.