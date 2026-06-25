Mirzapur: The Movie teaser review: Ali Fazal-Pankaj Tripathi’s Guddu-Kaleen face off returns in bigger battle for throne

The latest teaser hints at a darker and more intense chapter in the Mirzapur saga, bringing back familiar rivalries while introducing new forces that reshape the game of ultimate bhaukaal.

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Mirzapur The Movie teaser Out (PC: Twitter)

Mirzapur has never been just another crime franchise. Over the years, it has built a loyal fan base through its raw storytelling, unforgettable characters and intense power struggles. Now, the world of Mirzapur is making a leap from streaming screens to cinemas with Mirzapur: The Movie. Going by the first teaser, the makers seem determined to preserve everything that made the series popular while expanding its scale for the big-screen experience. Packed with action, politics, revenge and emotion, the teaser feels like a return to familiar territory while opening the door to a fresh chapter that promises even bigger stakes.

A grand return to the world of Mirzapur

The biggest takeaway from the teaser is its confidence. Instead of trying to reinvent the franchise, the film embraces its roots and amplifies them. From the very first frame, audiences are transported back into the violent and unpredictable world where power is everything.

The teaser revisits the timeline of 2018 and explores events that unfold before and alongside the first season of the web series. This allows the film to bring back fan-favourite characters while adding new dimensions to their journeys. For longtime fans, the return of legendary Munna Tripathi instantly stands out. Divyenndu slips back into the role effortlessly, reminding viewers why Munna remains one of the most memorable characters in the franchise.

Guddu Pandit and Munna Bhaiya’s rivalry takes centre stage

At the heart of the teaser is the explosive conflict between Guddu Pandit and Munna Bhaiya for establishing their ultimate bhaukaal. Their rivalry remains the driving force of the narrative and the film appears determined to dig deeper into the origins of that conflict. Ali Fazal returns with the same intensity that made Guddu a fan favourite. His screen presence carries the rage, determination and hunger for power that define the character. Opposite him, Munna Bhaiya radiates charisma and unpredictability, creating the perfect clash of personalities. The teaser does not reveal too much of the plot but it clearly establishes that the battle for Mirzapur is only getting bigger.

Jeetendra Kumar brings a fresh surprise

One of the most talked-about aspects of the teaser is the arrival of Jeetendra Kumar. Known for his relatable and grounded performances, the actor enters a completely different world here. He steps into the role of Bablu Pandit earlier played by Vikrant Massey and immediately creates curiosity. His presence adds freshness to the narrative without feeling out of place.

The teaser hints that Bablu’s role will be significant in shaping the events leading to the larger conflict. It is an interesting casting choice and one that could become one of the film’s strongest talking points, especially after witnessing our beloved Jeetu Bhaiya in dark and menacing Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas.

Ravi Kishan adds another powerful layer

Another major addition is Ravi Kishan. The teaser offers glimpses of a character who appears capable of changing the balance of power. Though details remain under wraps, his scenes carry authority and intrigue. His commanding screen presence and Bhojpuri accent with a touch of UP-Bihar fits naturally within the gritty atmosphere of Mirzapur.

After three seasons, it had started to feel as though Kaleen Bhaiya aka Akhandanand Tripathi, played by the iconic Pankaj Tripathi, no longer had a truly formidable challenger but after the entry of Ravi Kishan it feels like that fans still have some hope left to witness the ultimate showdown between the two legendary figures.

Cinematography captures the soul of Mirzapur

One area where the film truly shines is its visual presentation. The cinematography handled by Sanjay Kapoor ISC, beautifully captures the rugged landscapes and tense atmosphere that define the Mirzapur universe. From dusty roads and crowded streets to grand desert landscapes, every frame feels rich and cinematic.

The colour palette deserves special praise, instead of relying on flashy visuals, the film embraces earthy tones and realistic textures that enhance the authenticity of the world. The visuals feel like old wine in a fine bottle, familiar yet richer, deeper and more refined. The scale is noticeably bigger than the series without losing the essence that audiences love.

Production values get a major upgrade in comparison with Mirzapur web series

The transition from OTT to theatres has clearly benefited the franchise. The action sequences look larger, the staging feels grander and the overall production quality reflects a significant upgrade. Whether it is the background score given by John Stewart Eduri, sound design or visual scale, the film appears crafted specifically for the theatrical experience. Rather than feeling like an extended episode of the show, the teaser successfully establishes Mirzapur: The Movie as a standalone cinematic event.

Familiar faces return in Mirzapur The Movie

Apart from the central trio, the film also brings back several beloved characters from the series including Rasika Dugal, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Mohitt Malik, Sheeba Chadha and Harshita Shekhar Gupta also appear in key roles. The film has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.



A major box office challenge awaits for Pankaj Tripathi starrer

While excitement around the film is undeniable, its theatrical journey will not be easy. Mirzapur: The Movie is scheduled to release on September 4 and will face strong competition at the box office. The film is expected to clash with Yash’s Toxic, Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha and Sidharth Malhotra’s Vvan. All three projects carry significant buzz, making September one of the most competitive release windows of the year.