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  • Mirzapur: The Movie teaser X review: Netizens love Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazals crime thriller snippet, say The Bhaukal is back - Check reactions

Mirzapur: The Movie teaser X review: Netizens love Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s crime thriller snippet, say ‘The Bhaukal is back’ – Check reactions

Mirzapur The Movie Teaser Reactions: The Netizens also reacted positively to the addition of new faces to the franchise. Check tweets.

Written by: Kritika Vaid
Published: June 25, 2026, 2:59 PM IST
Mirzapur: The Movie teaser X review: Netizens love Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal's crime thriller snippet, say 'The Bhaukal is back' - Check reactions
Mirzapur The Movie (PC - YouTube)

Mirzapur: The Movie teaser X review: Soon after Mirzapur: The Movie teaser dropped on Thursday, social media was flooded with reactions from fans celebrating the return of one of India’s most popular crime franchises. The teaser brought back the familiar world of power, revenge, violence and politics that made the series a fan favourite, and viewers appeared excited to revisit it on the big screen. Many fans called Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s thriller drama teaser a perfect mix of nostalgia and intensity, praising the return of iconic characters and the show’s signature dialogues. One user wrote, “The bhaukal is back in a whole new avatar. This new version of Mirzapur looks absolutely fire. The teaser instantly pulls you back into that world. Can’t wait.”

Another fan highlighted the comeback of key characters and said, “The teaser brings back the classic Mirzapur vibe with a strong presence of Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit.”

Read more: Mirzapur: The Movie teaser review: Ali Fazal-Pankaj Tripathi’s Guddu-Kaleen face off returns in bigger battle for throne

Several viewers also reacted positively to the addition of new faces to the franchise. One social media user commented, “The new characters look interesting and add freshness to the Mirzapur movie story.”

Fans especially appreciated seeing familiar names such as Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal and Shweta Tripathi return, while the appearance of actors like Jeetendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan further increased curiosity around the film.

Check more reactions of Mirzapur movie on Twitter

Overall, the teaser has created strong online buzz, with audiences eager to see how Mirzapur transitions from a streaming series to a theatrical experience when it releases on September 4.

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About the Author

Kritika Vaid

Kritika Vaid

Lead – Entertainment & Lifestyle. Kritika believes that behind every blockbuster, and every breaking headline, is a story told in both frames and figures. She brings over 12 years of experienc ... Read More

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