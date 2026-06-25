Mirzapur: The Movie teaser X review: Netizens love Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s crime thriller snippet, say ‘The Bhaukal is back’ – Check reactions

Mirzapur The Movie Teaser Reactions: The Netizens also reacted positively to the addition of new faces to the franchise. Check tweets.

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Mirzapur The Movie (PC - YouTube)

Mirzapur: The Movie teaser X review: Soon after Mirzapur: The Movie teaser dropped on Thursday, social media was flooded with reactions from fans celebrating the return of one of India’s most popular crime franchises. The teaser brought back the familiar world of power, revenge, violence and politics that made the series a fan favourite, and viewers appeared excited to revisit it on the big screen. Many fans called Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s thriller drama teaser a perfect mix of nostalgia and intensity, praising the return of iconic characters and the show’s signature dialogues. One user wrote, “The bhaukal is back in a whole new avatar. This new version of Mirzapur looks absolutely fire. The teaser instantly pulls you back into that world. Can’t wait.”

Another fan highlighted the comeback of key characters and said, “The teaser brings back the classic Mirzapur vibe with a strong presence of Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit.”

Several viewers also reacted positively to the addition of new faces to the franchise. One social media user commented, “The new characters look interesting and add freshness to the Mirzapur movie story.”

Fans especially appreciated seeing familiar names such as Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal and Shweta Tripathi return, while the appearance of actors like Jeetendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan further increased curiosity around the film.

Check more reactions of Mirzapur movie on Twitter

BHAUKAAL IS COMING TO THE BIG SCREEN! The most loved, most feared, and most addictive crime saga #Mirzapur is finally hitting theatres!#MirzapurTheMovie – 4 September 2026 (Janmashtami) Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya

Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit

Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi… pic.twitter.com/XFZE7NOHOr — Sunil Yadav (@sunilyadav21) June 25, 2026

They went with a spinoff instead of continuing the Season 3 story Ladies & Gentlemen, welcome to the YRF’fication of #Mirzapur https://t.co/XFK7lNPenj — Divyansh (@Speaks_Div) June 25, 2026

#Mirzapur Movie Review ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Bhaukaal Masaaledaar …the OTT gangster war saga is coming on big screen. This is beginning of a new genre…OTT cults on big screen. Cannot wait to see! Violence aivam Sex se bharpoor!!pic.twitter.com/dVDzHeqkpR — Nitesh (@NiteshNaveenAus) June 25, 2026

People in Delhi: Tu Jaanta hai mera baap kaun hai? Meanwhile, people in Mirzapur: Jaante ho na kiski mummy hai hum? Rate the teaser of #Mirzapur out of 10 pic.twitter.com/YFwvzcFnie — Bollywood Talkies (@bolly_talkies) June 25, 2026

The Bhaukal is back in a whole new avatar. This new version of #Mirzapur looks absolutely fire. The teaser instantly pulls you back into that world. Can’t waitpic.twitter.com/S2glPNDFEW — अपना Bollywood (@Apna_Bollywood) June 25, 2026

#Mirzapur Teaser Review – Brings back the classic Mirzapur vibe.

– Strong presence of Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit.

– New characters look interesting and add freshness to the story.

– The background music gives the same old Mirzapur feel.

– Every character gets a memorable… pic.twitter.com/ShqG4ZyUuP — Anjali (@Vada_paaww) June 25, 2026

So Munna Bhaiya will be resurrected from the dead or will we pretend like that never happened in the movie? I think Mirzapur can score huge in north India if it has the wild and unhinged energy of Season 1#Mirzapur — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) June 24, 2026

Overall, the teaser has created strong online buzz, with audiences eager to see how Mirzapur transitions from a streaming series to a theatrical experience when it releases on September 4.