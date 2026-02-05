Mirzapur The Movie to release on THIS date; Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal set to bring OTT’s biggest gang war

Home

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal's Mirzapur The Movie is all set for its theatrical release. Check the release date inside.

In the ever-evolving world of showbiz, there are many films and web stories that come and go, but there are only a few rare gems that enjoy a cult following like Mirzapur. Incorporating power struggles, crimes, and unforgettable characters, this thriller has kept the audience hooked and entertained for three seasons. Taking this on a larger scale, this world of gang war is all set to expand beyond streaming platforms and make it to the big screen. Yes, you heard that right. Mirzapur The Movie is all set to be released in the cinema.

After streaming for three seasons, Prime Video India’s popular crime thriller show Mirzapur is returning in a new format. The film has completed production and finally locked its release date, with most of the primary cast expected to reprise their roles alongside a few fresh additions.

First Poster Reveals Grand Scale

On Thursday, the makers and cast took to their Instagram to unveil the film’s first poster on Instagram, instantly generating massive buzz among fans. In the visuals, gangsters were seen moving through a desert landscape. Four jeeps filled with armed men appear to be guarding a black SUV trailing behind them. Attached to the SUV is the iconic Mirzapur wooden throne.

The poster also further confirmed the release date. The poster stated the release date as September 4 with caption that read, “Ab dekhiye bhaukaal bade parde par. Watch #MirzapurTheMovie releasing at your nearest theaters on 4th September.”

Returning Faces and Familiar Rivalries

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, who previously helmed the series, the movie will see the return of several fan-favorite characters. Pankaj Tripathi will be seen playing Kaleen Bhaiya, while Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Pandit. Shweta Tripathi comes back as Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu, alongside Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi.

Interestingly, although Divyenndu’s character was shot in the season two finale, the storyline of Mirzapur The Movie is set before the end of the first season.

Shriya Pilgaonkar will also reprise her role as Sweety Gupta. However, Vikrant Massey will not be part of the project, with Jeetendra Kumar stepping in to portray the role of Bablu Pandit. The film also features Harshita Gaur, Sushant Singh, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Sonal Chauhan.

