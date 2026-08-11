Mirzapur The Movie trailer: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu return with revenge, rivalry and absolute bhaukaal- Watch

Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and Munna Tripathi are back in a new battle where revenge and ambition collide. The trailer hints at intense confrontations and plenty of drama ahead of the September 4 release.

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Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu promise a deadly bhaukaal (PC: Twitter)

The wait for Mirzapur: The Movie is finally over. The trailer takes the popular crime saga from the streaming screen to cinemas with a bigger world and a much wider canvas. Familiar faces return but the power game appears to have changed. Guddu Pandit (played by Ali Fazal) and Munna Bhaiya (played by Divyenndu) are once again caught in a dangerous clash while Kaleen Bhaiya (played by Pankaj Tripathi) remains an important force in the fight. With revenge and ambition driving the story the trailer promises the kind of chaos that made Mirzapur a fan favourite.

Mirzapur The Movie trailer promises bigger bhaukaal

The trailer takes viewers straight into another battle for the Purvanchal’s powerful gaddi. Guddu and Munna find themselves on opposing sides as the rivalry becomes more intense. Violence and threats dominate the new footage while the familiar dark humour and sharp dialogues remain part of the franchise’s identity.

This time the story is not restricted to the world audiences have already explored through the series. The film appears to take the Mirzapur universe beyond Purvanchal with larger locations and a more cinematic scale. The race for power also brings new contenders into the picture which could disturb the existing balance.

Kaleen Bhaiya returns to the game

Kaleen Bhaiya remains one of the biggest attractions of the film. Pankaj Tripathi returns to the role that became one of his most recognised performances. The trailer suggests that his character still has unfinished business as the struggle for control reaches a new level.

The actor had previously spoken about seeing the film during dubbing and said the footage increased his excitement. He wondered whether he was enjoying it simply because he was part of the project but said the final material itself made him eager to see the trailer and the finished film.

A bigger cast joins the Mirzapur world

The movie brings together several familiar characters from the franchise. Along with Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu the cast includes Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohit R. Malik, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Sonal S. Chauhan.

Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Chaudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh are also part of the ensemble.

See the official trailer of Mirzapur: The movie here

The creative force behind Mirzapur The Movie?

Gurmmeet Singh has directed the film while Puneet Krishna has written the screenplay. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have produced it under Excel Entertainment with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers. The project marks a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment.

The most anticipated movie will arrive in theatres on September 4, 2026. The film will release in Hindi and Telugu and is expected to bring the franchise’s familiar bhaukaal to a much larger theatrical audience.