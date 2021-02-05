Troubles seem to be only piling up for the makers of web-series Mirzapur and Amazon Prime Video. Reacting to a plea filed by an advocate, the Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the makers of the show. The court sought a reply from both the director and the producer over the plea in which the advocate – who belongs to district Mirzapur – objected to the portrayal of a character named Beena Tripathi. Also Read - The Family Man 2 NOT Releasing on Feb 12 as Amazon Prime Video Deals With Mirzapur-Tandav Fiasco?

The plea said that Mirzapur is a culturally rich part of the country and is the land of the Vindhyachal Temple which is considered one of the famous temples and is counted among 108 Shakti Peeth in the country. It further read that the portrayal of a woman in Mirzapur is 'ridiculous' and 'shameless'. The petitioned particularly objected to Rasika Dugal's character Beena having a sexual relationship with a servant and her father-in-law.

"By showing such ridiculous and shameless things on the name of a city/ district is the insult of approximately 30 lakh population and rich culture of Mirzapur," the plea read. The plea also requested the court to have the government make some strict guidelines to prohibit the bad portrayal of historical and cultural values of a place.

The notice was sent to the makers and the streaming platform by a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde who also made the Centre, production banner Excel Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, and Amazon a part of the proceedings. The plea was filed by Sujeet Kumar Singh through advocate Binay Kumar Das.

This petition comes days after a Mirzapur resident filed a complaint against the web-series for showing the district and the whole of UP in a bad light.

