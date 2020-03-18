Former Femina Miss India Anukreethy Vas was in the top 30 amongst the 118 contestants shortlisted for the grand finale of Miss World 2018 and the Indian beauty continues to be a heartthrob. Flooding her social media handle with her hot and sexy pictures, Anukreethy is the apple of fashion police’s eyes and her latest pictures, redefining ethnic-wear, are proof of the same. Also Read - Manushi Chhillar Posts Pictures From Miss World 2018 Coronation Party And Looks Every Inch Gorgeous in Her Uptown Outfit

Taking to her Instagram handle recently, Anukreethy shared a couple of pictures in ethnic-wear to which she added her own sultry touch. One picture featured her in a black full-sleeves velvet crop-blouse, teamed with a black base Indo-western skirt sporting grey prints. Posing in the backdrop of a red wall, Anukreethy captioned the picture, “Twirling my way into your heart (sic).” Also Read - Miss World 2018: Mexico's Vanessa Pince de Leon Wins The Title, Manushi Chhillar Crowns The Diva

In another set of pictures, the diva was seen donning a boat-neck floral blouse paired with a glittery pink skirt. Leaving her mid-parted hair to fall easily down her back, Anukreethy accessorised her look with a diamond neck piece and a pair of silver earrings. She captioned the pictures, “Grow and glow (sic)”, “Since forever isn’t forever , let’s just vibe till whenever (sic)” and “It’s okay to get lost as long as you find your way back (sic).”

Anukreethy, who is known for her bold looks, has quickly become an internet sensation. Netizens are going all gaga over her stunning pictures that are doing the rounds on the social media.

For the uninitiated, Anukreethy Vas was born and brought up in Trichy, a city in Tamil Nadu and raised by her single mother Seleena who hails from Kerala. Anukreethy Vas is a dancer and a state level athlete who loves biking as well.