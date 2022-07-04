Miss India 2022 winner Sini Shetty from Karnataka is an amazing dancer! Did you know that her Instagram account is full of her hot and sensuous dance moves that we need to check right away! The 21-year-old model’s latest dance video shows her sexy curves as she grooves to Nainowale Ne from Padmaavat. Sini Shetty wore a pretty white suit and silver jwellery for the dance performance. The video was shot inside a studio and she can be seen matching the steps with her friend. The video that is pinned on her page is from 2021 and the short dance video has garnered 736,948 likes.Also Read - Marketing Job To Miss India Crown, Check Sini Shetty's Educational Qualification

In her previous post, Sini mentioned that dance is her first love. "Dancing, which I've loved since the age of four, has always been a source of joy for me. After studying Bharatanatyam with the legendary @radhakrishnanpadmini, I knew I wanted to pursue classical Indian dance. Bharatanatyam is the art form that implanted in me a love for dancing. At the tender age of 14, I completed my Arangetram. That was in addition to the Bollywood-influenced semi-classical Qbop choreography I also performed. To measure whether or not my Instagram post went viral, I looked at the song "Nainowale ne" by @arunimadey08. After then, it was all uphill from there. When it came to fashion, I was stuck in a rut and itching to branch out. Before my first collab workshop with @dharmiksamani, I trained with several well-known hip-hop choreographers. This gave me the confidence to try something new", wrote Sini.

Watch Sini Shetty’s dance video here:

Sini Shetty is reportedly pursuing CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst). She has also worked at a marketing firm. She defines her personality as "Industrious, tenacious, empathetic and a hustler." Sini Shetty represented Karnataka and won the title of VLCC Femina Miss India 2022. While Rubal Shekhawat from Rajasthan bagged the first runner-up title, Uttar Pradesh's Shinata Chauhan emerged Femina Miss India 2022 second runner-up.