New Delhi: It’s a proud day for India. On Monday, December 13, Harnaaz Sandhu won the 70th Miss Universe 2021 title. The event was held in Eilat, Israel. Harnaaz is the third Indian to win the title after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta. Last time India brought home the Miss Universe crown was in the year 2000 when Lara Dutta won the crown. On this special day, Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen took to social media and congratulated Harnaaz Sandhu. Sushmita mentioned that she is proud of Harnaaz and called her ‘Har Hindustani Ki Naz.’Also Read - We Did It India: Urvashi Rautela Waves Tiranga As She Celebrates Harnaaz Sandhu's Miss Universe Win | Watch

“Congratulations @harnaazsandhu_03 (sic) Thank you for representing India so beautifully, for bringing back the Miss Universe Crown to India after 21 years (by a 21-year-old, you were destined). May you enjoy every moment of learning & sharing this incredible global platform @missuniverse will provide you….MAY YOU REIGN SUPREME!!! (sic) My love & Regards to your Maa & family…bohut bohut Mubarak,” Sushmita wrote. Also Read - ‘Chak De Phatte India!,’ Says Harnaaz Sandhu After Winning Miss Universe 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Prior to Sushmita, even Lara Dutta congratulated Harnaaz and tweeted, “Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 !!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!! @MissDivaOrg @MissUniverse.”

Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 !!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!! @MissDivaOrg @MissUniverse — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) December 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Harnaaz Sandhu also shared happiness after winning the Miss Universe 2021 crown. “Thank you so much to each one of you for supporting me from day 1”, she said in a video.

Congratulations Harnaaz Sandhu!