Miss Universe 2022 Finalist Sienna Weir Dies at The Age of 23 After Tragic Horse-Riding Accident

Miss Universe 2022 finalist Sienna Weir died at the age of 23 after a tragic horse-riding accident.

Miss Universe 2022 Finalist Sienna Weir Dies: Sienna Weir, who was the finalist in Miss Universe 2022, died after a tragic horse-riding accident. The Australian fashion model Weir suffered a fatal accident while riding a horse last month, as reported by The New York Post. Sienna was riding at Windsor Polo Grounds in Australia on April 2, 2023, when her horse fell, multiple media sources reported. The media portal News.com.au told in its report “She was reportedly put on life support for several weeks due to her injuries, before being taken off on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Her modelling agency Scoop Management also confirmed her death and shared several photographs of her on Instagram on Thursday.”

SINENNA WEIR HAD A PASSION FOR HORSE RIDING

Sienna was one of the 27 finalists in the Miss Universe Australia 2022 competition. She had a double degree in English literature and Psychology from Sydney University. The fashion model had previously revealed told local outlets that she was planning to move to the UK to continue her career and ”spend more time with my sister, niece, and nephew and expand both my professional and social network.” Sienna had a lifelong passion for horse riding. In one of her earlier interviews with Gold Coast magazine Sienna stated that “Although I’ve lived most of my life in the city, I have a deep and unmoving love for show jumping. My family aren’t quite sure where this passion came from, but I’ve been horse-riding since I was 3 years old and can’t imagine my life without it. I travel to rural Sydney 2-3 times a week to train and compete around New South Wales or broader Australia every other weekend.”

MODELLING AND FASHION INDUSTRY MOURNS SIENNA WEIR’S DEATH

Australian photographer Chris Dwyer mourned her death and wrote on social media “You were one of the kindest souls in the world, you lit up the room and the world is a lot darker now that you are gone.” He captioned his Instagram Stories alongside a picture of Sienna, “Hope wherever you are, you’re being the gremlin we all know and love. Miss you so much already.” Model Sofia Reynal wrote in her post, “You are forever the angel we always knew, beaming with so much joy, looking above us, touching the hearts of everyone who was lucky to have met you. My heart breaks, no words could ever describe the pain that stems from so much love. That love you unconditionally shined.”

Sienna Weir died at the age of 23. Condolences to family, relatives, friends and well wishers in these tough times!

