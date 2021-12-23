Mumbai: Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, who already has two upcoming Punjabi films in the pipeline, hopes to venture into Bollywood sometime soon. “I hope to see myself there because that has always been my passion, but I do not want to be a normal actress. I want to be an actress who is very influential, who chooses strong characters that break stigmas and stereotypes around who women are and what all they can do,” Sandhu told ANI. While Harnaaz Sandhu has carved her name in history, she believes she is just another “desi girl”.Also Read - Beyond The Crown! 5 Super Expensive Things And Free Benefits That Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu Has Won

Harnaaz revealed she doesn’t want to be a normal actor and apart from acting she loves gardening. “Apart from my passions — modelling and acting, I am very fond of gardening because I have always been close to nature, and I also enjoy cooking. So I am just another normal, like a desi girl, I would say,” she added. Also Read - Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu's Unbelievable Transformation Journey Will Shock You, Then And Now Look Of Harnaaz Sandhu | Checkout Video

Further, Harnaaz Sandhu shared that she loves to be around people. “I like spending time with others because I get to learn a lot from others, and this is life — when we support each other and learn from each other,” she signed off. Also Read - Shashi Tharoor Meets Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu to Congratulate Her. See Viral Pics

Sandhu, 21, brought home the Miss Universe crown after 21 years. India had earlier won the coveted crown twice with Sushmita Sen bagging the title in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.