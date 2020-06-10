Actor Priyanka Chopra, who lost her father Dr. Ashok Chopra in 2013 after his long battle with cancer, paid an emotional tribute on Wednesday on his 7th death anniversary. PeeCee penned an emotional note remembering dad with a throwback monochrome picture of him. She wrote, “We’re connected by heartstrings to infinity. Miss you dad, every single day!” Also Read - Priyanka Chopra’s Cousin Meera Chopra Files FIR Against Jr. NTR Fans, Who Are Sending Acid Attack, Rape, Death Threats

It is no secret that Priyanka was remarkably close to her dad. So much so that she has got a tattoo ‘Daddy’s lil girl’ inked on her wrist in her father’s handwriting. As soon as Priyanka posted the picture, Manish Malhotra, Rajkumar Rao among others commented with a heart emoji. Also Read - Wajid Khan Demise: From Akshay Kumar to Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood Fraternity Mourn Death of Music Composer

Take a look:

PeeCee has been very expressive and vocal about missing her father, and her father’s death has been a blow for her. She said in an interview that she missed his presence at her wedding in 2018. “I was getting married and I missed my dad so much at that time. I missed his presence so much knowing that my mom would be doing it all alone, when it was all that my dad wanted and would keep saying ‘Main suit kab silwaau, main suit kab silwaau’.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding was one of the biggest affairs in 2018. They entered wedlock on December 1 at Umaid Bhawan, Jodhpur. They had a Christian wedding followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Sky Is Pink.