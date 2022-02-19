Priyanka Chopra Remembers Her Late Father: Actor Priyanka Chopra, who just received a baby via surrogacy with husband Nick Jonas, remembered her late father with a sweet message on her parents’ wedding anniversary. ‘The Sky is Pink‘ actor shared a photo of her parents during one of their most memorable moments on Instagram Stories. Sharing the picture on her story, she wrote, “This is always how I remember your anniversary. Miss u dad. Love you (sic).” In the picture, Priyanka’s father could be seen offering a rose to her mom Dr. Madhu Akhouri Chopra. The couple indeed shared an endearing moment with their gentle smiles.Also Read - New Mommy Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares a Radiant Picture of Herself, First Post After The Announcement of Her Baby’s Birth

Take a look:

Her father had passed away back in 2013 after a long battle with cancer. She was extremely close to him and even has a tattoo on her right wrist that reads ‘Daddy’s lil girl.’ Also Read - Priyanka Chopra is ‘Not’ Opting Out of Jee Le Zara After Welcoming Baby Girl

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was recently seen in ‘The Matrix Resurrections‘, and has wrapped the romantic comedy ‘Text For You‘ opposite Sam Hueghan, as well as the limited series ‘Citadel‘. In Bollywood, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara‘ along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

(With inputs from ANI)