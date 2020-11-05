Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 after a year-long battle with cancer. His wife Neetu Kapoor and children, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani were constantly with him during a tough time throughout his treatment. Remembering Rishi Kapoor on Karwa Chauth, his wife and actor Neetu Kapoor shared a family picture from Wednesday night’s event and wrote ‘miss you kapoor sahab’. She missed her late husband on Karwa Chauth. The picture features her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Riddhima’s cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, along with Rishi Kapoor’s elder brother Randhir Kapoor. Also Read - Hand Hygiene Awareness: Changing Scenario in the Pandemic World

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared another picture of the family, which also features Tara Sutaria at the Karva Chauth ceremony along with rumoured beau Aadar. “Family dinner #missingafew,” she wrote.

Rishi Kapoor had been battling leukemia for the past two years. He was 67. The veteran actor was being treated in New York after which he had returned to India and announced himself cancer-free. The actor is remembered for his jovial personality, his work in the Hindi film industry, his passion for food, films and friends, and his undeniable spirit towards life. He is survived by his wife, and kids Ranbir Kapoor-Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

We too miss you, Rishi Kapoor!