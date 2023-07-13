Home

Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 1: Historic Opening For Tom Cruise in India, MI 7 Creates Records Already – Check Detailed Report

Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tom Cruise creates history for himself and for the MI films in the franchise. Check the first day India collection report of the action film.

Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 1: As predicted in our last report on Mission Impossible 7‘s Box Office performance in India, the film has opened at a double-digit. The Tom Cruise starrer set the cash registers ringing on the first day at the ticket window and collected Rs 12.50 crore (early estimates), a big number for both the actor and the makers. This is the biggest opening that any MI film has had at the Indian Box Office. Mission Impossible 6, which was released in 2018, opened at Rs 9.50 crore nett in the Indian market.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One creates history in India

Tom Cruise gets his biggest opener at Indian Box Office with Mission Impossible 7

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has also emerged as the biggest opener for Tom Cruise in India, creating history for the actor who didn’t have a huge base at the Box Office in India until now. The film began with an occupancy of around 16.07 percent in the morning shows but the occupancy increased to 34.37 percent towards the night shows which resulted in a double-digit opening for the film.

No other MI film has received a double-digit opening at the Indian Box Office earlier. While the first three Mission Impossible films did negligible business in the country, it was in 2011 with the arrival of Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol that the collection really started rising. MI 4 did a business of Rs 46 crore nett in India with an opening of Rs 4.50 crore, as reported by Pinkvilla. The collections only rose later with Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation in 2015 which earned Rs 54 crore nett in its lifetime run here, and opened at Rs 6.30 crore nett.

In 2018, Mission Impossible: Fall Out became the biggest film from the action franchise and collected Rs 80 crore in its lifetime run after opening at Rs 9.25 crore. MI 7, which now had a non-holiday, weekday release in India surpassed MI 6‘s record. It is also expected to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise and also the highest-grossing film for Tom in India.

What are your expectations with the lifetime collection of the film? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Mission Impossible 7!

