Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 2 India detailed report: Tom Cruise's film has already created history wioth its stupendous opening and now, the first weekend has got a lot to add.

Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 2 India: Tom Cruise is writing history for himself and for the Mission Impossible franchise with the seventh part of the series in India. The film’s collection is creating a record every day and the first weekend seems to bring fantastic numbers – something that will e difficult to surpass by the next MI films. After the two-day run at the Indian Box Office, Mission Impossible 7 has earned a nett number of Rs 21.30 crore.

Mission Impossible 7 opened at a record-breaking Rs 12.3 crore nett on Wednesday. Despite the weekday release, it was the biggest opening for a MI film in India. On the second day – Thursday, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One collected Rs 9 crore (early estimates), taking the total collection to cross Rs 20 crore in two days, reported the trade website sacnilk.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Business of Mission Impossible 7 in India:

Wednesday: Rs 12.3 crore

Thursday: Rs 9.00 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 21.30 crore

Interesting, Mission Impossible 7 is already on its to becoming the biggest MI film in India. The film is likely to reach Rs 100 crore in no time this weekend and beating the previous film in the franchise – Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018), seems a cakewalk now. Reaching Rs 100 crore is not the target but it is to see how far the film can go at the Indian Box Office to set an all-time record with its lifetime run.

What are your expectations with its Box Office collection in India? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One!

