Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 7 India: Tom Cruise’s Actioner Sees Huge Dip on First Monday – Check Detailed Report

Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 7 India: Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible 7 received a lot of love and appreciation from his fans worldwide. The massive jump in its Saturday and Sunday collection in India once again proved the actor’s charisma and connect with Indian movie buffs. The M: I franchise has created its own legacy at par with Bond films and therefore, there is excitement among celebs, producers, exhibitors and distributors every time a new sequel is announced. Since, the trade analysts had predicted a Rs 100 Crore business record in India, the fall in earnings on Tuesday have been huge.

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE 7 TO COMPETE WITH OPPENHEIMER ON SECOND WEEKEND

Mission: Impossible 7 had garnered Rs 17.30 Crore in India on Sunday which was much more than its opening day collection which stood at Rs 12.30 Crore. However, the film ended up gaining only Rs 4.79 Crore on Monday, as per rough estimates by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. The portal has predicted the earnings for Tuesday to be near Rs 5.oo Crore. Although, there is significant drop in collection during weekdays, the film’s box office fate will only be clear by the second weekend. The next two weeks, the movie may face tough competition from Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie. Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is also created a huge buzz because of the return of star-studded family drama.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BUSINESS OF MISSION IMPOSIBLE 7 IN INDIA:

Wednesday: Rs 12.3 Crore

Thursday: Rs 8.75 Crore

Friday: Rs 9.15 Crore

Saturday: Rs 16.00 Crore

Sunday: 17.30 Crore

Monday: Rs 4.72 Crore (rough data)

Tuesday: Rs 5.00 Crore (Estimated earnings)

Total: Rs 73.22 Crore

Mission: Impossible 7 also stars, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and others in crucial roles. The spy action saga is directed by Christopher McQuarrie. McQuarrie has also co-written the screenplay alongside Erik Jendresen. The film released in India on July 12, 2023.

