Mumbai: South superstar Prabhas has been making headlines on Wednesday after a report of him being part of Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7 surfaced online. As per the report, Prabhas met the director and team of Mission Impossible 7 while shooting in Italy for Radhe Shyam. One of the fans wanted to check on the fact so he asked the director Christopher McQuarrie. The filmmaker has responded by putting an end to the rumours. Also Read - Publicist And Producer BA Raju Dies Of Cardiac Arrest, Celebrities Including Prabhas, SS Rajamouli Mourn The Loss

When Prabhas’ fan asked Christopher McQuarrie that there is viral news trending on Indian news channels that an Indian actor named prabhas has been roped in MI7 for a key role. Can you please confirm whether it is true or not? To Which the director said: “While he‘s a very talented man, we’ve never met. Welcome to the internet.” Also Read - Adipurush: Sidharth Shukla To Play Megnath in Prabhas Starrer Mythological Magnum Opus

Have a look at the post below:

The Viral Post That Stated Prabhas in Mission Impossible 7 is FAKE

Meanwhile, Prabhas is working on Adipurush along with Sidharth Shukla, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. The film will have a pan-Indian release and Prabhas will be seen essaying the role of Lord Rama while Saif Ali Khan will be seen portraying the role of Ravan. Actor Kirti Sanon will be seen playing the role of Sita and actor Sunny Singh will portray the role of Lakshman.