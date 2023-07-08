Home

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One Box Office prediction and advance booking report: Check how much this Tom Cruise starrer is expected to earn in India in its opening weekend and on the first day.

Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Prediction: Tom Cruise is all with the seventh part in one of the world’s biggest movie franchises ever. The actor is bringing Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One as a mid-week release on a non-holiday. The film’s advance bookings began on Sunday in India and it has already created havoc at the Box Office.

Mission Impossible 7, as reported by Pinkvilla, sold around 28,000 tickets for its opening day – Wednesday in India, and around 62,000 tickets for its extended weekend in the three national chains as of 3:30 pm on Friday. This is big for any Hollywood film and combined with the spot bookings, the action thriller is looking at earning in the double digits on its first day at the Indian Box Office. The final advance for the opening day is expected to be over 1.10 lakh tickets and the film, despite releasing on a working day, is likely to open around Rs 10-15 crore nett in India.

Mission Impossible 7 to Create History at Indian Box Office

The number would be the biggest for Tom Cruise in India, making MI7 the biggest-ever opener for our Agent Ethan Hunt in the country. After Wednesday, the second-best sales for the film have been recorded for Saturday. Mission Impossible 7 has already received positive reviews from critics in the West and it’s only a matter of time before it will start gaining momentum on social media with positive word-of-mouth in India as well. That will definitely add to the whole business, making it cross Rs 100 crore in its extended weekend which will be another first for Tom in India.

Whatever happens at the ticket window, the Christopher McQuarrie directorial will surpass the previous biggest Mission Impossible film in India – Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) which collected Rs 9.50 crore nett in India.

If everything goes at the predicted pace, MI 7 is going to create history by becoming the first-ever film in the franchise to make a century at the Indian Box Office. What do you think of these numbers? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One!

