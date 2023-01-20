Home

Mission Majnu Twitter Review: Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna’s spy-thriller based on true events released on Netflix on January 20, 2023. The much-awaited espionage actioner is being hailed by netizens. The Sidharth-Rashmika starrer is getting accolades for its slick-action, patriotism, goosebump moments, acting performances and engrossing screenplay. Fans on social media have lauded the engaging storytelling that kept them hooked from start till the end. This is Sidharth’s second film after Shershaah with the nationalism narrative. Shershaah was the biopic of Param Veer Chakra Captain Vikram Batra. While Mission Majnu is inspired by the undercover mission that took place prior to the Indo-Pak War of 1971.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REVIEW OF SIDHARTH MALHOTRA’S MISSION MAJNU

#MissionMajnu Another perfect and brilliant patriotic movie by siddharth malhotra after #shershah. Sid just nailed it with his acting, actions and dialogue delivery.

Rating 👇

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.0/5@SidMalhotra @iamRashmika @taran_adarsh pic.twitter.com/7imGtrQNKb — Nik Friday Reviews🚀 (@Nik_Wani_) January 20, 2023

Review – #MissionMajnu

Rating – 4️⃣ out of 5️⃣ Siddharth Malhotra delivered another masterpiece after #SherShaah. Songs are Just Lit.

A very good movie for Patriot’s 🇮🇳. A masterpiece 💯.

Should have released in Theatres.#MissionMajnu #movies #movie #Review — Indian Movie Critics (@Movie__Critics_) January 20, 2023

Mission Majnu Movie Review: Sidharth, Rashmika’s mission to entertain is a successhttps://t.co/nR9OKFPXYl January 20, 2023 at 01:46PM pic.twitter.com/LzRfeDr0tv — GAGAN PREET (@gppreet) January 20, 2023

Just watched 🥺🥺🥺

Right now I have only one word for movie is Awesome ❤️🥺👌

You Rashmika

You made me cry again 🥺❤️

I will share my review soon#RashmikaMandanna#MissionMajnu#SidharthMalhotra — Rashmika Delhi Fans (@Rashmikadelhifc) January 20, 2023

Mission Majnu is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and also stars Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, Arjan Bajwa, Zakir Hussain and Rajit Kapur in pivotal roles.

