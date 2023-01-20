  • Home
  • Mission Majnu Twitter Review: Sidharth Malhotra’s Spy Thriller Hits The Bull’s Eye, Netizens Call it ‘Another Masterpiece After Shershaah’

Mission Majnu Twitter Review: Sidharth Malhotra's spy thriller is being hailed by netizens as they call it 'another masterpiece after Shershaah'.

Published: January 20, 2023 5:33 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

Mission Majnu Twitter Review: Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna’s spy-thriller based on true events released on Netflix on January 20, 2023. The much-awaited espionage actioner is being hailed by netizens. The Sidharth-Rashmika starrer is getting accolades for its slick-action, patriotism, goosebump moments, acting performances and engrossing screenplay. Fans on social media have lauded the engaging storytelling that kept them hooked from start till the end. This is Sidharth’s second film after Shershaah with the nationalism narrative. Shershaah was the biopic of Param Veer Chakra Captain Vikram Batra. While Mission Majnu is inspired by the undercover mission that took place prior to the Indo-Pak War of 1971.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REVIEW OF SIDHARTH MALHOTRA’S MISSION MAJNU

Mission Majnu is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and also stars Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, Arjan Bajwa, Zakir Hussain and Rajit Kapur in pivotal roles.

