Mission Raniganj actor Gaurav Prateek got in an exclusive conversation with india.com and opened about working with Akshay Kumar and how he struggled to get a role.

‘Mission Ranjiganj- The Great Bharat Escape’ is a gripping tale of one of India biggest rescue information from the coal mines of Bengal. Inspired by the real-life hero Jaswant Gill, the stories bring for the story if the unsung hero. Actor Gaurav Prateek, aka, Divakar, from the film got in an exclusive conversation with india.com where he opened up about Akshay Kumar’s dull phase at, how he bagged the role and more.

Box Office is not every time fair to everyone. Some films make and break records while others wade through their own struggle. Amidst the mixed reviews for the film, Gaurav Prateek opened up about how Akshay Kumar may be experiencing a low phase at the BO. Addressing the same he said, ” I would say that Akshay Sir is full of enthusiasm and a versatile actor in his characters. Ups and downs happen in everyone’s life, some films are hits, and some are flops. But I believe it all depends on the audience, as well as how the film is being promoted.”

Comparing with Gadar 2 he said, “Like in the beginning, no one thought that “Gadar 2” would be such a big hit, but the audience decides what they like and how the marketing is being done. But regarding “Mission Raniganj,” everyone who has seen the film, be it critics, media, or the general public, has praised Akshay Sir and the other actors. I would tell people to watch the film once, and then you will say how you liked it. Akshay Sir has a long way to go, and he’s doing great in whatever he is doing. Today, you can take examples from Amitabh Bachchan sir and Rajnikanth sir, who are still working in the film industry. Akshay Sir is not going to stop.”

Auditions, casting, calls-it is a full process to get a role ina film. Spilling beans about his struggle Gaurav said how it was a last-minute thing for him. Missio Raniganj actor said, ” When I spoke with Pooja Bhgnani, whom I consider my godmother, she said that the casting for our film was in progress, and I should go to the office and meet Director Tinu Sir and give an audition. Since I had struggled in the film industry for quite some time, this was a significant opportunity for me. ”

“However Tinu sir said, Son, you are too late, said; the casting for the film is almost complete… He said Let me see. If something is suitable for you, I will let you know. Give an audition. I gave the audition, and Tinu Sir really liked my acting. He even said to me, You are a good actor,” the actor said.

After that, two days passed while waiting. Then, I received a call from Pooja Entertainment saying that I had been selected for the character of ‘Dibakar,’ who accompanies Akshay Kumar as his shadow. Each character has its own dignity and a character that actors need to live fully. Finally, I got the role of Dibakar, and today, I am receiving so much love from all of you for ‘Dibakar’ and ‘Mission Raniganj.’ I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart. This film holds great significance for me.”

