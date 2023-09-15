Home

Entertainment

Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar Remembers Jaswant Singh Gill on Engineers Day, ‘Fulfilled My Parents’ Wish’

Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar Remembers Jaswant Singh Gill on Engineers Day, ‘Fulfilled My Parents’ Wish’

Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue which is based on the life of Jawan Singh Gill is slated for a theatrical release on October 6.

Akshay Kumar Remembers Jaswant Singh Gill. (Image Credits: Instagram)

After OMG 2, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the biographical drama, Mission Raniganj. Made under the direction of Tinu Suresh Desai, the project is a cinematic adaptation of the life of the Additional Chief Mining Engineer of Coal India Limited, Jaswant Singh Gill who saved more than 60 miners trapped in a coal mine in West Bengal’s Raniganj on November 13, 1989. The drama was originally titled Capsule Gill, which was later changed to The Great Indian Rescue. Finally, the name of the movie was fixed at Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue.

Trending Now

Akshay Kumar Remembers Jaswant Singh Gill

Engineer’s Day is celebrated across the world on September 15 every year. Commemorating the occasion, Akshay Kumar took to his official Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of engineer Jaswant Singh Gill. His post was also accompanied by a heartfelt note saying that while he could not ever imagine becoming an engineer himself, he got the chance to play a celebrated engineer in his upcoming film, Mission Raniganj. Akshay Kumar captioned the post, “Happy #EngineersDay. I could never even imagine myself studying hard to be an engineer. But then I got an opportunity to play a brave, intelligent engineer like Jaswant Singh Gill ji in #MissionRaniganj. माँ बाप की इच्छा पूरी हो गई (My parents’ wish has been fulfilled).”

You may like to read

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)



All About Mission Raniganj

Bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment banner, the script for Mission Raniganj has been provided by Vipul K. Rawal. Aside from Akshay Kumar, the film will also see Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, and Rajesh Sharma in significant roles. With music by Vishal Mishra, the editing of the drama has been performed by Aarif Sheikh.

Akshay Kumar’s Professional Commitments

Along with Mission Raniganj, Akshay Kumar will also lead the third installment in the Welcome series, Welcome to the Jungle. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the venture will enjoy an ensemble cast with Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Lara Dutta.

Furthermore, Akshay Kumar has some exciting ventures such as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sky Force, and Hera Pheri 3 in the making.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES