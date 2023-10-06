Home

Entertainment

Mission Raniganj Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Estimates: Akshay Kumar’s Survival Drama Open Low But Receives Positive Word-of-Mouth – Check Detailed Report

Mission Raniganj Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Estimates: Akshay Kumar’s Survival Drama Open Low But Receives Positive Word-of-Mouth – Check Detailed Report

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 1 early estimates: Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra star in a real-life survival story. The advance bookings haven't shown any traction but the business is expected to grow after positive word-of-mouth.

Mission Raniganj box offfice collection day 1 early estimates

Mission Raniganj opening day box office early estimates: Mission Raniganj is this week’s new Bollywood offering. The film has hit the screens today amid subtle buzz and almost no promotions. Starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead, the film is based on the real-life story of survival and intelligence in the most unpredictable times of adversity. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, it is based on the life of Indian engineer Jaswant Singh Gill and the heroic act that made him the recipient of the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, the highest civilian bravery award in India.

Trending Now

The film hasn’t shown any notable traction in its advance bookings for the opening day. However, the reviews and the word-of-mouth around the film are positive, which will help the business to grow in the evening shows, and will eventually lead to good collections on Saturday and Sunday.

You may like to read

Mission Raniganj is expected to collect between Rs 3.50-5 crore at the Box Office on its first day. However, Sunday can get a double-digit single-day number if the word-of-mouth increases from here. The film is considered another gem from Akshay after Airlift. The actor is once again playing the saviour who rescued around 65 workers trapped in a coal mine in Raniganj, West Bengal, in November 1989.

The film has faced a Box Office clash with Thank You For Coming, which is a glossy film about friendship, patriarchy and insecurities. Starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, it has not received a positive word-of-mouth which is going to benefit Mission Raniganj in the longer run. Jawan and Fukrey 3 are the two films which may deter its smooth run at the Box Office. The collections for Jawan continue to surprise, especially during the weekends and Fukrey 3 has emerged as the new favourite film for the audience, especially in the north market.

From what it looks like, Mission Raniganj will sail through the Box Office and will pose a good opening weekend number. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Mission Raniganj!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES