Home

Entertainment

Mission Raniganj Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Akshay Kumar’s Survival-Drama Witnesses Minor Rise in Earnings – Check Detailed Report

Mission Raniganj Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Akshay Kumar’s Survival-Drama Witnesses Minor Rise in Earnings – Check Detailed Report

Mission Raniganj BOC Day 2 (Early Estimates): Akshay Kumar's survival-drama continues to struggle despite minor rise in its earnings. - Check Report

Mission Raniganj Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Akshay Kumar's Survival-Drama Witnesses Minor Rise in Earnings - Check Detailed Report

Mission Raniganj Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Akshay Kumar’s survival-drama Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is receiving laurels from fans for the depiction of India’s bravest rescue operation. Akshay plays the main protagonist in the movie based on the life of civil engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who rescued 65 miners stuck in the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989. However, amid all the praises from movie buffs, Mission Raniganj kickstarted with low collection figures. The film’s clash with Bhumi Pednekar starrer Thank You For Coming and Rajveer Deol-Paloma Dhillon starrer Dono could be attributed as one of the reasons for its slow opening.

Trending Now

AKSHAY KUMAR AS JASWANT SINGH GILL IN MISSION RANIGANJ:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

You may like to read

MISSION RANIGANJ SEES MINOR JUMP IN BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Mission Raniganj earned Rs 2.8 Crore on Friday while it saw a minor jump in earnings on Saturday. The Akshay-Parineeti Chopra starrer collected Rs 4.00 Crore on Day 2, as estimated by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. The film might see further improvement in its numbers with positive-word-of-mouth but that does not seem to be enough for a big budget film. Earlier, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War mostly got decent reviews, yet it was unable to fare well at the box office. The bioscience-thriller was lauded for showcasing the efforts of Indian scientists during Covid-19, yet the film couldn’t match up the business of The Kashmir Files. Akshay has previously done patriotic and socially relevant movies like OMG 2, Kesari, Rustom, Padman and Airlift which were commercial hits. Yet Mission Raniganj failed to generate any buzz prior to its release.

MISSION RANIGANJ DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION REPORT (SACNILK):

Friday: Rs 2.8 Crore (rough data)

Saturday: Rs 4.00 Crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 6.8 Crore

Mission Raniganj also features Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in crucial roles.

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES