Mission Raniganj For Oscars 2024: Akshay Kumar's survival-thriller is heading for independent entry at 96th Academy Awards.

Mission Raniganj For Oscars 2024: Akshay Kumar’s survival-drama Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is heading for the 96th Academy Awards as an independent entry. Despite the film getting lukewarm response at box office, movie buffs and critics have hailed the film and the performances. The Akshay starrer was released alongside Bhumi Pednekar’s Thank You For Coming and Rajveer Deol’s Dono which affected the earnings of all three films. The movie is inspired by the real incident that took place at the Raniganj mines. It is set int he backdrop of 1989 in the Raniganj Coalfields where 65 miners got stuck in a mine after an unforeseen downpour. The makers have now independently submitted the film for the Oscars 2024, as reported by India Today.

MISSION RANIGANJ HEADS FOR 96TH ACADEMY AWARDS

The producers of Mission Raniganj have sent it to the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts & Sciences, the body responsible for awarding the Academy Award. However, since the film is submitted as an independent entry, therefore it won’t be nominated in the Best Foreign Film Category at Oscars 2024. Mission Raniganj will be able to compete across all other major award categories, including Best Picture and Best Director on the lines of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. R Madhavan recently praised Mission Raniganj. He took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, “Yesterday, I went to watch this film in the theater. What an amazing film it is! There are so many unsung heroes in our country about whom we know the bare minimum. What are we doing brothers? This opportunity will not come back again. Go and watch this film in theatres soon. Don’t tell later that I had not told you.” Akshay responded to his tweet and wrote, “Thank you so much Maddy for showering so much praise and love on the film.” Earlier the Mission raniganj actor reacted to the film’s box office failure in an interaction with Navbharat Times and said, “It is not a commercial film. It has not earned as much as it should have earned. But, I have come here knowing that the film has not done well, to own the film- and I have done some 150 films by now-and say that this is one of my best films.”

Mission Raniganj also stars Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt and Omkar Das Manikpuri in crucial roles. The movie also marks Akshay’s second collaboration with Tinu Suresh Desai after Rustom. The latter won Akshay his first national award.

Akshay will next be seen in Soorarai Pottru remake and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He is also a part of Welcome To The Jungle, co-starring Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and Rahul Dev in crucial roles.

