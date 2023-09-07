Home

Mission Raniganj Teaser: Akshay Kumar’s Survival-Thriller on Bharat’s Heroic Rescue Mission Gives Goosebumps – Watch

Mission Raniganj Teaser: Akshay Kumar is all geared up for his survival-thriller based on true events. The actor known for working in historical actioners like Kesari and real-life inspired movies like Airlift and Rustom is once again reinventing himself with Tinu Suresh Desai’s Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. Akshay is playing the character of real-life hero, Late Jaswant Singh Gill, an engineer who led a challenging rescue mission to save trapped miners from a flooded coal mine. The actor, who plays the lead protagonist in the film had shared the motion poster and a series of posters on his Instagram and Twitter handles respectively.

WATCH MISSION RANIGANJ’S VIRAL TEASER SHARED BY AKSHAY KUMAR:

AKSHAY KUMAR SETS ON BHARAT’S BRAVEST RESCUE MISSION

The teaser opens up in the backdrop of 1989 set in the Raniganj Coalfields where 65 miners get stuck in a mine after an unforeseen downpour. Akshay’s Jaswant Singh Gill steps in to rescue the miners who have been presumed dead by most. Gill promises to bring back even one miner who is left alive in one of the bravest rescue missions. Akshay took to his Instagram handle and captioned his post as, “In 1989, one man showed courage and conviction that saved lives! #MissionRaniganjTeaser out now. Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October. @vashubhagnani @parineetichopra @tinudesaiofficial @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @ajay_kapoor_ @pooja_ent @jjustmusicofficial.” The 56 seconds teaser gives goosebumps as it promises thrills in the survival story based on real life events. Akshay once again plays a Sikh character post Kesari in this hard-hitting story backed by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhaghani’s Pooja Entertainment.

Mission Raniganj also stars Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya among others.

