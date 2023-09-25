Home

Mission Raniganj Trailer: Akshay Kumar sets on his mission to rescue miners in this survival-thriller inspired by true events.

Mission Raniganj Trailer: Akshay Kumar shared the trailer of his upcoming survival-thriller Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue on his social media handles. The actor portrays the character of Jaswant Singh Gill in the Tinu Suresh Desai directorial produced by Jacky Bhagnani. The movie is inspired by true events. Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue in the backdrop of 1989 in the Raniganj Coalfields where 65 miners got stuck in a mine after an unforeseen downpour. Akshay captioned his post as, “Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill ji, eh trailer twahdi yaad vich twahdi bahaduri nu samarpit hai. In your memory, saluting your courage. Rab rakha. #MissionRaniganjTrailer out now.

#MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October!”

WATCH THE TRAILER OF AKSHAY KUMAR’S MISSION RANIGANJ:

MISSION RANIGANJ TRAILER HAILED BY FANS – CHECK REACTIONS

Netizens came up with overwhelmingly positive reactions. Commenting on Akshay’s Instagram post as he shared the trailer, a user wrote, “BLOCKBUSTER hogi Likh ke Lelo Bhai ❤️”. Another fan commented, “India ko Bharat bolne ki shuruat ho gayi hai ♥️”. A user also wrote, “Akshay ‘Content’ Kumar is back. What a fantastic trailer. Goosebumps all over. Kudos the editor of this trailer. It’s Perfect. “.

Singh Is Kinng √

Kesari √

Singh Is Bliing √

Mission Raniganj Loading

He has always given his 100% in Sikh role#MissionRaniganj #MissionRaniganjTrailer pic.twitter.com/3uAGkFSUMq — Rᴀᴊᴀ Bᴀʙᴜᵐⁱˢˢⁱᵒⁿʳᵃⁿⁱᵍᵃⁿʲ (@akkian_raja09) September 25, 2023

#MissionRaniganj will join the league of #AkshayKumar ‘s content driven cinema. The movie has all the potential to regain the image of AK as Content Kumar.

Movie looks fabulous with “A Class” casting.#MissionRaniganjTrailer https://t.co/AuIR2vm035 — Aarush Ak (@iamaarushak) September 25, 2023

A truly simple story could only be told so beautifully. It was a great trailer cut. @akshaykumar He definitely becomes a giant when playing real heroes. A real content King ✌️#MissionRaniganjTrailer out now: https://t.co/RlgbaS6kpH#MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th Oct. pic.twitter.com/vfHqCGR97s — AKKIANeSeReK87 (@eSeReK87_Akki67) September 25, 2023

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue also features Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in crucial roles.

