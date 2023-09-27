Home

Akshay Kumar And Pooja Entertainment Creates Masterpiece, Fans Go Gaga Over Mission Raniganj Trailer

Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj trailer is out and netizens are already eagerly awaiting the film release. This gripping tale of the rescue mission has piqued curiosity in minds of the audience.

The Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue much-awaited trailer is out and fans’ curiosity is at peak. In a race against time, Jaswant Singh Gill is all dedicated to execute one of the most challenging rescue mission from the mines.

Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the rescue thriller is inspired by a real-life hero, Jaswant Singh Gill, an engineer who led a challenging rescue mission to save trapped miners from a flooded coal mine. This edge-of-the-seat thriller highlights Gill’s courage and relentless efforts, showcasing his resilience to overcome adversities.

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue | Watch Trailer

Fans are going gaga over the trailer, especially the look of Akshay Kumar in a beard and turban, and his powerful dialogues. The trailer has hit the right chord with the audiences, it has crossed the 30 million mark within a day of its release, making it the most watched and trending trailer in recent times.

Akshay Kumar steps into the shoes of this real-life hero in the movie, which is surreal to watch. The film showcases a rescue mission carried out by Jaswant Singh Gill, whose unwavering courage saved the lives of 64 miners trapped deep within the coalfields of Raniganj in 1989.

The film is shot underwater, underground, and overground, there is nothing Pooja Entertainment hasn’t explored with this surreal cinematic masterpiece. Creating the time and environment of 1989, and the special effects, needless to say, the production value of the film is outstanding. The powerful background music blends seamlessly with the breath-taking scale of the film.

The film also stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead, along with an impressive ensemble including Kumund Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Mukesh Bhatt, Akshay Verma, Sudhir Pandey and Varun Badola.

Vashu Bhagnani Presents, A Pooja Entertainment Production – the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, set to hit theatres on October 6th, 2023.

