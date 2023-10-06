Home

Entertainment

Mission Raniganj Twitter Review: Netizens Call Akshay Kumar’s Film ‘Impactful’ – Check Reactions

Mission Raniganj Twitter Review: Netizens Call Akshay Kumar’s Film ‘Impactful’ – Check Reactions

Mission Raniganj Twitter Review: Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's movie is loved by the netizens. Check reactions.

Mission Raniganj Twitter Review Netizens Call Akshay Kumar's Film 'Impactful' - Check Reactions

Mission Raniganj Twitter Review: Mission Raniganj has been released in the cinemas today, October 6 and the first reviews have started coming in. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai Cast, the movie features Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Rajesh Sharma, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, Ravi Kishan, Pawan Malhotra, Kumud Mishra, Virendra Saxena, Saanand Verma, Jameel Khan, Varun Badola, Sudhir Pandey and Omkar Das Manikpuri. Mission Raniganj is based on the Raniganj Coalfields collapse of 1989, in West Bengal.

Trending Now

After the first day-first show was out, the critics and audiences poured positive feedback. Calling Mission Raniganj ‘Impactful’, a Film trade analyst tweeted, “An edge-of-the-seat rescue thriller that leaves a solid impact… Gripping narrative, nail-biting moments and breathtaking finale, this is an inspirational film that deserves a watch… #AkshayKumar brilliant, #RaviKishan excels. #MissionRaniganjReview”.

You may like to read

One of the users on Twitter wrote, “#MissionRaniganj is a fantastic rescue thriller. It’s based on the true and awe-inspiring events of the Raniganj coal mine rescue. #AkshayKumar delivers an amazing performance as Jaswant Singh Gill. Another inspiring and excellent movie added to his filmography.

#ParineetiChopra shines and performs perfectly. #RaviKishan #KumudMishra #DivyenduBhattacharya are strong pillars of the movie as well. Brilliant Direction by Tinu Suresh Desai. Must Watch.”

Check Twitter Reviews on Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue:

Dear @ParineetiChopra your role is limited but after watching #MissionRaniganj each and every boy will dream to have a wife like you….. That BRAVERY & TRUST was visible throughout….. 🙏🙏🙏 — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) October 6, 2023

#MissionRaniganj Akshay Kumar’s comeback journey continues, but this film shines bright ! True to its subject, it tells the gripping story of Sh. Jaswant Singh Gill’s heroic rescue. Stellar direction by Tinu Suresh Desai, and #AkshayKumar is superb. A heart-touching tale pic.twitter.com/M0kV0XvDRf — Filmy Scoop (@itsfilmyscoop) October 6, 2023

OneWordReview…#MissionRaniganj : POWER-PACKED.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐️

This is a engaging rescue drama with solid screenplay.

Akshay Kumar is in a powerful awatar & he shines .this is why we call him content king👑

Director Tinu Desai done fantastic job here.#MissionRaniganjReview — Deep valesha (@DeepValeshaa) October 6, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES