Home

Entertainment

Mission Raniganj vs Thank You For Coming Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar’s Film Records Decent First Weekend, Bhumi Pednekar’s Adult Comedy Fizzles

Mission Raniganj vs Thank You For Coming Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar’s Film Records Decent First Weekend, Bhumi Pednekar’s Adult Comedy Fizzles

Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming first weekend box office collection shows where the audience's real interest lies. Check the full number analysis here.

Mission Raniganj vs Thank You For Coming box office collection day 3

Mission Raniganj vs Thank You For Coming First Weekend Box Office Collection: Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming tried their best to attract the audience to theatres at the first weekend. However, both films didn’t perform on par with the expectations. After opening at a dismal Rs 2.8 crore, Mission Raniganj saw around 60 per cent growth on day 2 and almost doubled its second-day collection to Rs 4.50 crore. The jump was visible but it wasn’t enough. On Sunday, the third day, the film remained steady and collected almost the same amount as on Saturday. After its three-day run, the Tinu Suresh Desai directorial stands at Rs 12.15 crore which is not the number that is expected from a film starring Akshay Kumar in the lead.

Trending Now

Highlights Mission Raniganj box office collection day 3 detailed report

Thank You For Coming box office collection day 3 detailed report

Akshay Kumar vs Bhumi Pednekar - who wins the first weekend Box Office battle?

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Mission Raniganj After First Weekend – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Day 1: Rs 2.8 crore

Day 2: Rs 4.50 crore

Day 3: Rs 4.85 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 12.15 crore

Meanwhile, Thank You For Coming had a totally dull first weekend. The word-of-mouth isn’t great around the film, which also showed at the Box Office. The Karan Boolani debut directorial opened at Rs 1.06 crore on Friday and jumped to Rs 1.56 crore on Saturday. The Sunday collection also remained in the same range with around Rs 1.70 crore on day 3. The Bhumi Pednekar-led sex comedy wrapped up its first weekend at around Rs 4.22 crore – not a significant number.

You may like to read

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Thank You For Coming After First Weekend – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Day 1: Rs 1.06 crore

Day 2: Rs 1.56 crore

Day 3: Rs 1.70 crore (early estimates)

Total: Ra 4.22 crore

Both films are fighting Fukrey 3 at the Box Office, slowly moving towards Rs 100 crore. The Pulkit Samrat starrer received mixed reviews but that didn’t deter its performance in the first week. While the second weekend didn’t sum up the numbers that were initially expected from the film, the film still performed better than Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming. Fukrey 3 is now running at around Rs 76.15 crore at the Box Office and it will be interesting how far can it move in its journey towards Rs 100 crore as the second week begins today.

What are your thoughts about the future of Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming at the ticket window? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Bollywood Box Office!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES