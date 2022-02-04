Mumbai: Riteish Deshmukh And Genelia Deshmukh starrer Mister Mummy’s posters are out and they are hilarious! Mister Mummy was announced by the makers with the posters featuring real-life actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza. Directed by Shaad Ali (Bunty Aur Babli, Ok Jaanu, Caal My Agent and others), Mister Mummy reunites Riteish and Genelia on-screen after 2012 comedy Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya.Also Read - Genelia Deshmukh Returns To Acting After 10 Years With Husband Ritesh Deshmukh’s Directorial Debut 'Ved'

The quirky poster of Mister Mummy shows Riteish and Genelia’s characters with baby bumps. As of now, it is not clear what the film be about but the description reads, “whole-hearted comedy pet se.” It will be fun to watch these two characters. The couple’s expressions are hilarious. They are both wearing nightdresses and are comfortable under blankets. Genelia shared the movie posters on her Instagram and described the film as, “A twisted laughter ride and story like never seen before,” adding, “get ready to laugh your heart out and till your stomach hurts.” Take a look at Mister Mummy movie posters. Also Read - Devoleena Bhattacharje Breaks Down on TV While Talking About Boyfriend of 6-7 Years

Check out the posters here:

The internet hilariously reacted to the posters and one of the users wrote, “Peda kanha se hoga (sic)” and another one said, “This is looking so interesting.”