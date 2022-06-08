Ace cricketer, and one of the greatest batters Mithali Raj, who has reached milestones aplenty in her storied International career spanning more than two decades, has today announced her retirement from all forms of International cricket. In a recent interview with Femina, Mithali Raj and Taapsee Pannu, who will be seen as Mithali in her biopic Shabaash Mithu, discussed their journeys.Also Read - Highlights Mithali Raj Retirement: ICC Pays Tribute To One Of India's Finest Batters

When Taapsee Pannu asked Mithali about her biopic Shabaash Mithu, the Indian batter said, "It feels surreal that people are basing a movie on my journey, on my life as a cricketer. I have seen women's cricketers go from being obscure to becoming household names. It has been an eventful and inspiring journey, and I hope that this movie inspires women to take up sports and pursue what they want to do in life."

Taapsee Pannu And Mithali Raj Are Different Yet Same

Taapsee Pannu asked, " I believe women are stronger when they work together. And I think your life as part of a team of women demonstrates that. What do you think are the unique benefits of women working together? To which Mithali replied, "We are a formidable force when we are working together because I think that women, by nature, are more sincere towards their jobs. So, when women work together, they can create magic and do splendid stuff, just like a group of girls in 2017 did when they became part of a revolution in Indian women's cricket during the ICC Women's World Cup Final."

When asked Tapsee about picking Shabaash Mithu, she said, “I think it was more like the film chose me. I also wanted to do this because very little has been spoken about something that required so much struggle to reach where it has. When we call ourselves a cricket-loving nation, do we mean only a men’s-cricket-loving nation? Or a cricket-regardless-of-the-gender-loving nation? These were the questions that I wanted to raise, and this film became a medium for that.”

Mithali Raj recalled ICC Women World Cup Final 2017

Women’s IPL will be one of the biggest things to happen in women’s cricket: Mithali Raj

Taapsee then had asked, “What are you looking forward to in the days to come, Mithali? What do you see for yourself and for the women’s cricket team?” To which Mithali answered, “The last two to three months have been stressful because of the World Cup. Now I am using this time to enjoy my time off and think about what’s next in store for me. Where women’s cricket is concerned, the graph is only going upward. With the kind of popularity the sport has gained, there has been a lot of support for women’s cricket. BCCI recently announced Women’s IPL for 2023, which will be interesting. Women’s IPL will be one of the biggest things to happen in women’s cricket, and I hope it does the same wonders for the women’s team as it has for the men’s.”