Mithali Raj Retirement: Veteran India batter Mithali Raj has announced retirement from all forms of International cricket. Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu who will be seen in Mithali Raj's biopic Shabaash Mithu, reacted on Mithali's retirement. Taapsee along with a picture of her and Mithali, wrote, "-Youngest ODI captain for Indian cricket Team. -The only Indian cricketer to captain the team in 4 world cups and reach finals twice! -Youngest cricketer to score 200 in a test match. -Highest scoring Indian cricketer in the debut international match. -The only Indian cricketer to score 7 consecutive 50s in ODI. -23 years from hustle to glory."

Taapsee further mentioned that some personalities and their achievements are gender agnostic. "You changed the game, now it's our turn to change the perspective! Etched in history OUR CAPTAIN forever @mithaliraj On to the next innings of life ❤️".

Taapsee Pannu starrer Mithali Raj biopic Shabaash Mithu to release on July 15



Mithali Raj’s Retirement Statement:

She made the announcement through a statement on social media. In a long statement, Mithali Raj wrote, “I set out as a little girl on the journey to wear the India blues as representing your country is the highest honour. The journey was full of highs and some lows. Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging & enjoyable years of my life. Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end. Today is the day I retire from all forms of International Cricket. Each time I stepped on the field, I gave my very best with the intent to help India win. I will always cherish the opportunity given to me to represent the tricolour. I feel now is the perfect time to call curtains on my playing career as the team is in the capable hands of some very talented young players and the future of Indian Cricket is bright.”

“I’d like to thank the BCCI & Shri Jay Shah Sir (Honorary Secretary, BCCI) for all the support I have received – first as a player and then as the Captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team. It was an honour to have led the team for so many years. It definitely shaped me as a person & hopefully helped shape Indian Women’s Cricket as well. This journey may have ended but another one beckons as I’d love to stay involved in the game I love and contribute to the growth of Women’s Cricket in India and world over. Special mention to all my fans, thank you for all your love & support”, the statement concluded.

Mithali Raj started playing for India in 1999 as a 16-year-old and represented India in 12 Tests, 232 ODIs and 89 T20Is in all and was also the captain that led them to the finals of two World Cups.